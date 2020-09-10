AM Prep-Cooler Copy

National-World

BOB WOODWARD ADDRESSES CRITICISM OVER HOLDING TRUMP COVID-19 QUOTES FOR BOOK

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward, facing widespread criticism for only now revealing President Donald Trump’s early concerns about the severity of the coronavirus, told The Associated Press he needed time to be sure that Trump’s private comments from February were accurate.

In Woodward’s upcoming book on Trump, “Rage,” the president is quoted saying the virus was highly contagious and “deadly stuff” at a time he was publicly dismissing it as no worse than the flu. Woodward, the Washington Post journalist and best-selling author, spoke with Trump more than a dozen times for his book.

“He tells me this, and I’m thinking, ‘Wow, that’s interesting, but is it true?’ Trump says things that don’t check out, right?” Woodward told the AP during a telephone interview. Using a famous phrase from the Watergate era, when Woodward’s reporting for the Post helped lead to President Richard Nixon’s resignation, Woodward said his mission was to determine, “What did he know and when did he know it?”

On Twitter and elsewhere online, commentators accused Woodward of valuing book sales over public health. “Nearly 200,000 Americans have died because neither Donald Trump nor Bob Woodward wanted to risk anything substantial to keep the country informed,” wrote Esquire’s Charles P. Pierce.

The issue of daily journalists presenting newsworthy information in books isn’t new. The competition for attention is intense, and headlines help boost sales and guest shots for interviews. Reporter Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times recently attracted attention for his book, “Donald Trump v. The United States,” by reporting new details on an unannounced visit by Trump to Walter Reed military hospital in November 2019. Schmidt reported Vice President Mike Pence was put on alert that he might have to briefly assume the powers of the presidency if the president had to undergo a procedure that required anesthesia.

Political figures with book deals also have been chastised for holding back timely material. Former national security adviser John Bolton, whose scathing memoir “The Room Where It Happened” came out in June, declined discussing Trump’s actions towards Ukraine while the impeachment hearings were being held earlier this year.

THREE DIE IN NO. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE

OROVILLE, Calilf. (AP) — Authorities say three people have died in a Northern California wildfire that has forced thousands from their homes.

Two people were found dead in one location and a third person was discovered elsewhere, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced yesterday. He didn’t provide details but California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Draper tells the Bay Area News Group that one person was found in a car and apparently had been trying to escape the flames.

The fire northeast of San Francisco is threatening several communities. Stoked by high winds, it has burned a 25-mile path through mountainous terrain and parched foothills.

Fire officials say hundreds of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed.

The fire even threatened the town of Paradise that was devastated just two years ago by the deadliest blaze in state history, causing a panic that led to a traffic jam as residents tried to escape.

GOP SENATORS PESSIMISTIC ABOUT DEAL ON CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PACKAGE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Republican senators made pessimistic predictions about securing a bipartisan coronavirus relief package before the November election, signaling instead they will just try to pass legislation that would avoid a federal shutdown as lawmakers head home to campaign.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he was “optimistic” Republicans would deliver strong support for the GOP’s $500 billion slimmed-down COVID-19 rescue package in a test vote today. But he declined to say whether his majority would be fully on board. Democrats have indicated they will shelve the Republican measure as insufficient, leaving lawmakers at an impasse.

There’s no indication yet that bipartisan talks that crumbled last month will restart. Lawmakers closely tracking recent efforts to strike a deal that could pass before the November election said they saw little reason for hope.

“Unless something really broke through, it’s not going to happen,” said Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The stalemate is politically risky for all sides heading into the fall election that will decide not only the presidency, but also control of Congress.

While nationwide coronavirus cases appear to be at a plateau, there is still widespread economic hardship and social unease in homes, schools and businesses affected by closures. Experts warn infections are expected to spike again if Americans fail to abide by public health guidelines for mask-wearing and social distancing, especially with colder weather and flu season.

A.G. BARR DEFENDS MOVE TO SHIELD TRUMP IN DEFAMATION LAWSUIT OVER SEXUAL ASSAULT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr is defending his move to have the Justice Department intervene in a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump, even as experts were skeptical of the federal government’s effort to protect the president in a seemingly private dispute.

Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Barr said the Justice Department’s action is “a normal application of the law. The law is clear. It is done frequently.” He added, “The little tempest that is going on is largely because of the bizarre political environment in which we live.”

But experts said it’s far from clear that the conduct at issue — whether Trump defamed E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused him of raping her at a New York luxury department store in the 1990s — has anything to do with the scope of his White House duties. The department’s move is likely to have an ancillary benefit for Trump in delaying the case, but experts say administration lawyers have a tough task at hand trying to argue that the president was acting in his official capacity when he denied Carroll’s allegations last year.

The Justice Department’s action is consistent with the expansive view of executive authority it has taken under Barr and with its practice of taking legal positions benefiting the president’s personal interests, including asking the Supreme Court just last month to allow him to block critics from his Twitter account. It is likely to deepen concerns from critics that the department is functioning as a private law firm for the president, with the attorney general as his personal lawyer, which Barr has adamantly denied.

GYNECOLOGIST ACCUSED OF ABUSE CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE OFFENSES

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing dozens of patients, including the wife of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, has been charged with attacking girls and women for nearly two decades using the cover of medical examinations.

Prosecutors describe the doctor, Robert A. Hadden, 62, as a “predator in a white coat,” accusing him of singling out young and unsuspecting victims, including a young girl he’d delivered at birth.

The federal charges will be the second time Hadden is prosecuted over alleged abuse of patients. He surrendered his medical license in a 2016 plea deal with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. that didn’t require him to serve any jail time.

Outrage over that light punishment built as the #MeToo movement gained momentum and more women told their stories publicly, including Evelyn Yang, who earlier this year told CNN that Hadden assaulted her in 2012, including when she was seven months pregnant.

Hadden was arrested at his home in Englewood, New Jersey, a community 10 miles outside Manhattan.

He pleaded not guilty at a court hearing last night to six counts of inducing others to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and was ordered released on $1 million bail over the objections of a prosecutor who said he should be held as a threat to flee.

U. OF MICHIGAN-DEARBORN APOLOGIZED FOR SEGREGATED ONLINE STUDENT “CAFES”

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan-Dearborn has issued an apology for creating segregated online student “cafes,” one for white people and another for people of color.

A statement by the university near Detroit came after two virtual “cafe” events were held Tuesday, with one advertised as a “non-POC Cafe” for non-people of color to ”gather and discuss their experience as students on campus and as non-POC in the world.”

The other, dubbed “BIOPIC Cafe” was for Black, Indigenous and People of Color, and described as a space for “marginalized racial/ethnic/cultural communities to gather and to relate with one another to discuss their experience as students on campus″ and in the world.

Abed Ayoub, legal and policy director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, said he understood the intention but “it could have been done better, obviously.” Ayoub said such spaces are created for students of color who have experienced racism to safely share their experiences. He added it’s important that white students hear and learn from the experiences of students of color in these discussions.

“It seemed that opportunity was missed intentionally,” said Ayoub, a UM-Dearborn graduate. “We know this is a mistake but hope they move forward.”

In it’s statement, UM-Dearborn apologized for referring to the online gatherings as “cafes,” saying they weren’t intended to be exclusive or exclusionary for individuals of a certain race.

The use of “cafe” was the cause of much confusion as people online thought the university was building two separate, physical cafes to serve students, said Vice-Chancellor Ken Kettenbeil, adding the sessions were one-time events, but he anticipates the dialogue will continue.

“The terms used to describe these virtual events and the descriptions themselves were not clear and not reflective of the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” the university’s statement said.