AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: AMAZON GOES ON HIRING SPREE

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking for work? Take a look at Amazon. The online retailer is on a hiring binge. The company says it is looking to bring on 33,000 people in the next few months, and the jobs will help fill openings in both tech and corporate roles. It’s the largest number of job openings Amazon has had at once — and the number doesn’t include the seasonal workers the company usually brings on at the end of the year. The hiring binge is also another sign that Amazon is prospering while other retailers are struggling during the pandemic.

IN THE NEWS: U. OF MICHIGAN BRANCH APOLOGIZES FOR SEGREGATED ONLINE “CAFES”

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Separate cafes for white people and for people of color? For many the idea of such a thing in this day and age would be shocking — even if they were virtual “cafes,” not literal ones. Officials at the University of Michigan-Dearborn have apologized for creating segregated online student cafes. The cafe events were set up on Tuesday for students to discuss their respective experiences. In a statement, the school says the online forums weren’t meant to be exclusive or exclude individuals of any race. And the school says it is committed to providing a campus that reflects “diversity, equity and inclusion.”

ON THE WEB: DEAL IN WORKS TO BUY J.C. PENNEY OUT OF BANKRUPTCY

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Will failing retailer J.C. Penney be rescued from financial collapse? There’s a chance it will — as mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners are closing in on a deal to buy the department store chain out of bankruptcy. If the tentative deal goes final, it will keep Penney in operation — and in the process, save some 70,000 jobs and avoid liquidation. Penny is one of more than three dozen retailers to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this year, including more than two dozen retailers since the coronavirus outbreak.

