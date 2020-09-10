AM Prep-Kickers

National-World

NH WOMAN VOTES — TOPLESS

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire voter who opposes President Donald Trump was “barely” able to vote the other day. Literally. The woman was told she couldn’t wear her anti-Trump T-shirt at the polling place because it violated electioneering rules. So she decided to whip the shirt off and did her civic duty topless. This went down in Exeter during Tuesday’s primary. The woman, who wasn’t identified, wore a shirt that read “McCain Hero, Trump Zero.” When she was confronted about it, she cast the shirt off — cast her ballot — and left. The town official who confronted the woman says he could have had her removed for violating state indecency laws, but didn’t want to make the situation any more awkward than it already was.

CUSTOMS AGENCY FINDS NEARLY $500,000 STUFFED IN FURNITURE HEADED FOR DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

MIAMI (AP) — Talk about an overstuffed chair. In this case, it wasn’t just plush, but flush — with cash. Customs officers at Miami International Airport intercepted nearly a half-million dollars in cash as it was heading out of the U.S. The $491,280 was stuffed in a chair, which was put inside a crate with other furniture. Authorities say the furniture was headed to the Dominican Republic. Officials didn’t say who the money belonged to — or whether those trying to send it out of the U.S. on the sly will face criminal charges.