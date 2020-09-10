AM Prep-Music

National-World

MAN WILL FACE TRIAL FOR ALLEGED EMINEM HOME INVASION

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a trial for a man who allegedly broke into Eminem’s house and said he was going to kill the rapper. Judge Jacob Femminineo Jr. said there’s enough evidence for trial for Matthew Hughes. A police officer testified Hughes invaded Eminem’s home outside Detroit while Eminem was sleeping. The officer said Eminem initially thought Hughes was his nephew and asked why he was there. The officer testified Hughes said he was “there to kill him.” Hughes was not armed and Eminem escorted Hughes out of his house, according to police.

COLT FORD PLAYS PGA SANFORD INTERNATIONAL

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Colt Ford will put aside country music for the week to go back to his old day job: golf pro. Ford will make his PGA Tour Champions debut at the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Ford says in an PGA video most people are unaware that he played the tour for about ten years and they just assume he was a male model. The tournament will be shown on the Golf Channel Friday through Sunday.

DAVID COVERDALE IS RECOVERING FROM HERNIA SURGERY

UNDATED (AP) – David Coverdale of Whitesnake says he’s finally had his hernia surgery. Whitesnake announced in March they were calling off all their concerts, not because of the coronavirus pandemic, but because Coverdale had bilateral hernias that made it painful for him to sing. Coverdale tweeted on Tuesday a thousand thanks to the medical personnel who took care of him and all the fans who supported him.

KOOL & THE GANG FOUNDER DIES

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 68. His publicist says Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands yesterday morning with his wife by his side. No cause of death was released. Kool & the Gang became one of the major groups in the 1970’s — and after a brief slump, returned to stardom in 1980’s. Bell wrote and composed some of the group’s biggest songs including “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Summer Madness.” The group won a Grammy for its work on the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack.

ARIZONA SUPREME COURT DENIES KANYE WEST’S PRESIDENTIAL BID

PHOENIX (AP) – The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected Kanye West’s appeal to appear on the state’s ballot as an independent presidential candidate in November. The ruling on Tuesday came just hours before several counties were about to print ballots. The court concluded that West’s electors had failed to file a key election document stating their names and political parties. Last week, a lower court barred West from the ballot. West will appear on the ballots of several states but has missed the deadlines in several others.

CHICK COREA PLAYS WITH AUDIENCE

NEW YORK (AP) — Chick Corea (kuh-REE’-ah) says he started doing musical portraits of his audience members as a game. Corea invites volunteers from the audience, and he creates spontaneous musical pieces based on what he sees in them. Corea says most of the time, the people agree with what he’s playing. Corea also likes inviting audience members to jam with him, whether they’re musicians themselves or just kids who want to bang on the piano. Corea says it’s “dangerous” but “that’s the fun of it.” Corea has a new double album called “Plays” which captures moments like these. It’s out now.

THE MANY JOBS OF POWFU

CHILLIWACK, B.C. (AP) – Powfu had a lot of jobs before he finally made headway as a musician. Powfu says his first job was at a hardware store, which was fun because his friends worked there, but he never knew enough to tell customers where anything was. He worked at Rocko’s Diner in Vancouver, which later was a filming site for the TV show “Riverdale.” He says he got fired because he could not memorize the menu and was gone before “Riverdale” started. After that, he worked in a bread packaging plant, but everyone spoke another language and he could not understand anything. Powfu also worked in construction, at a burger joint and at a car dealership for a boss he calls “a meanie.” He says music is definitely the best job he’s had.

NINA SIMONE’S HOME GETS PRESERVATION STATUS

TRYON, N.C. (AP) – Nina Simone’s childhood home will be preserved for generations to come. The National Trust for Historic Preservation has partnered with World Monuments Fund and Preservation North Carolina to secure permanent protection for the three-room, 660-square-foot clapboard house in Tryon, North Carolina. Simone taught herself to play piano in that home as a girl in the 1930s. The house had fallen into disrepair until four Black artists bought the property in 2017 to protect it. The legal agreement allows present and future owners to renovate the home as long as they protect the building’s “authentic character,” but the house cannot be demolished.

ACMS ADD UNDERWOOD, YEARWOOD TO PERFORMER LINEUP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Carrie Underwood will pay tribute at the Academy of Country Music Awards to the female country singers who paved the way for her. Underwood will perform a medley of hits by artists like Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell and Dolly Parton. Trisha Yearwood will perform her song “I’ll Carry You Home” for the “in memoriam” segment. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will sing their latest single, “Happy Anywhere.” Other performers include Dan and Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Eric Church and Kelsea Ballerini. The ACMs will be shown live next Wednesday on CBS.