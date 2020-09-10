AP Entertainment Digest for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

National-World

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at amccartney@ap.org. For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit coverage plan for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available here. All times EDT unless otherwise stated.

___

THURSDAY, Sept. 10

UPDATES with MEDIA TRUMP BOOKS, MUSIC-BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, MEDIA-MSNBC-HUNT, FILM-HAYAO MIYAZAKI-EXHIBIT and GEORGE RR MARTIN-LIBRARY and PEOPLE-ALEC BALDWIN

FILM-DIVERSITY REPORT — As Hollywood searches for a response to the reckoning brought on by the death of George Floyd and the Academy Awards move to make Oscar nominees more inclusive, a new study captures how the film industry has improved in diversity and how it still lags. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 840 words, photos.

BRITAIN-OBIT-DIANA RIGG — Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series “The Avengers” to fantasy juggernaut “Game of Thrones,” has died. She was 82. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 480 words, with photos and video.

TV-COASTAL ELITES — Playwright Paul Rudnick has mixed politics and humor for the HBO film “Coast Elites,” a collection of five monologues starring Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, Dan Levy and Kaitlyn Dever. By AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 780 words, photos.

MEDIA TRUMP BOOKS — It’s high season for books that pick apart Donald Trump’s presidency, and Rachel Maddow is a big beneficiary. By AP Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 550 words, photos.

MUSIC-BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN — Bruce Springsteen next month will release a new rock album that he recorded in his New Jersey home studio with the E Street Band. SENT: 200 words, photo.

MUSIC-GRAMMY — Ready to Grammys and chill? The Grammy Museum is launching its own online streaming service featuring performances and interviews from A-list musicians, as well as material from the museum’s archive. By Music Writer Mesfin Fekadu. SENT: 400 words, photos.

MEDIA-MSNBC-HUNT — MSNBC is giving Washington correspondent Kasie Hunt a pre-morning coffee shift on weekdays and expanding its weekend lineup to have more live hours of news. SENT: 250 words.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY — After a slew of guilty pleas, just 15 people out of the nearly 60 charged in the college admissions admissions bribery scheme that rocked the U.S. educational system are still fighting the charges. By Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 820 words, photos.

FILM-HAYAO MIYAZAKI-EXHIBIT — The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally opening its doors in Los Angeles in April with an exhibit celebrating the works of the legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 390 words, photos.

PEOPLE-ALEC BALDWIN — It’s a party of five for Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin. The couple on Wednesday announced the arrival of a baby boy, their fifth child together. SENT: 135 words, photo.

GEORGE RR MARTIN-LIBRARY — “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin won’t be able to build a seven-sided, castle-style library at his compound in Santa Fe that drew objections from neighbors. SENT: 290 words, photo.

___

REVIEWS

FILM REVIEW-BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 700 words. Film stills.

FILM REVIEW-UNPREGNANT. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 700 words. Film stills.

FILM REVIEW-THE SOCIAL DILEMMA. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT Tuesday: 800 words. Film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-ELIZABETH COOK. By Steven Wine. SENT: Tuesday: 230 words, album cover.

MUSIC REVIEW-SUZANNE VEGA. By Steven Wine. SENT: Wednesday, album cover.

BOOK REVIEW-MONOGAMY by Sue Miller. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. SENT Tuesday: 300 words, cover image

BOOK REVIEW-ROBERT B. PARKER’S FOOL PARADISE by Robert Lupica. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. SENT Tuesday: 390 words, cover image

BOOK REVIEW-JUST US by Claudia Rankine. By Jeff Rowe. SENT Wednesday: 300 words, cover image.