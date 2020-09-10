AP Sports Digest

National-World

TOP STORIES

FBN–TEXANS-CHIEFS PREVIEW

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It has been a mere eight months since Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City from a 24-0 hole to beat Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs, a brutally efficient comeback that ultimately propelled the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. A whole lot has changed, though. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 950 words, photos.

FBN–CHIEFS FANS-NATIVE IMAGERY

MISSION, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs fans who file into Arrowhead stadium for a masked and socially distanced start to the NFL season won’t be wearing headdresses or face paint amid a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The move by the reigning Super Bowl champions has pleased Native Americans as a good first step. But it frustrated some of the 17,000 fans who will be in the stands Thursday. The team will bes the first to take the field in front of a crowd amid the coronavirus pandemic. The team also announced last month that it’s discussing the future of its tomahawk chop celebration. By Heather Hollingsworth. SENT: 700 words, photos. Will be updated with game Thursday night.

FBN–BRADY’S VISION

As if there aren’t enough challenges for a 43-year-old quarterback in the NFL, Tom Brady recognizes the uniqueness of 2020. He’s switched teams for the first time in a two-decades-long career, and during the pandemic has had less on-field work with his new teammates in Tampa Bay than he normally got in a couple of weeks with the Patriots. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BKN—RAPTORS-CELTICS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors faced a sizable early deficit. They trailed in the fourth quarter. And again in the first overtime. And again in the second overtime. Exhausted and on the brink, the reigning NBA champions rose to the moment. Next up: Game 7, for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals against Miami. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 820 words, photos.

TEN—US OPEN

NEW YORK — Serena Williams hit 20 aces and came back to beat Tsvetana Pironkova in three sets to get to the U.S. Open semifinals. Williams won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in a match that lasted more than two hours in an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams trailed by a set and a break but used a five-game run to turn the match around. She needs two more victories for her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With The Latest, Notebook, glance (sent).

NOTABLE

FBC—TACKLING A PROBLEM

College football coaches are adjusting on the fly while preparing their teams for game day. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out most spring practices and disrupted the rhythm of the preseason with player quarantines, uncertainty about when or if games would be played, or both. With that in mind, coaches have had to decide how many days and how much live blocking and tackling there would be in practices. There’s no one right answer. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. SENT: 700 words, photos.

HKN—PLAYOFFS-WITH NEW TEAMS

There is a former captain and some past Stanley Cup champions. The Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning all have multiple newcomers that weren’t on their playoff rosters last season. They are among hockey’s final four, all making deeper postseason runs than a year ago with contributions from the additions. By Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

BKN—CLIPPERS-NUGGETS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Kawhi Leonard finished an assist shy of his first playoff triple-double and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets 96-85 in Game 4 on Wednesday night to move a step closer to their first Western Conference finals. SENT: 700 words, photos.

HKN—ISLANDERS-LIGHTNING

EDMONTON, Alberta — Nikita Kucherov scored with 8.8 seconds left to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night and a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference final. By AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 700 words, photos.

GLF—ANA INSPIRATION

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — From the backdrop of the Santa Rosa Mountains to the top of 50-foot palms waving gently in the wind, Mission Hills looks like it does every spring when it hosts the best women in the world for the first major of the LPGA Tour season. Except this is September. A slight break in the heat means it will be only in the low 100s for the ANA Inspiration. By AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 840 words, photos.

CAR–INDYCAR-JOHNSON-GANASSI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson will transition from NASCAR to IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing in a partnership that could pair two of the most dominant drivers of this generation on one team. The seven-time NASCAR champion will work with the Ganassi organization to finalize sponsorship on a two-year program for Johnson to run the road and street course races on IndyCar’s schedule. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 880 words, photos.

ATH–VIRTUAL MARATHON RELAY

Elite runners from places like Zimbabwe, Peru, Ecuador and across the U.S. will take the starting line for a unique marathon relay race. There will be approximately 17 pro teams made up of three runners that split up a marathon into three segments. They’ve mapped out their own home courses and as they run their portion of the race, the data will be collected and loaded into an app for easy tracking. It’s a way for an elite race to feel more like a live competition in this time of COVID-19. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 830 words, photo.

CONGRESS-HORSE RACING

WASHINGTON — A key House committee gave bipartisan approval to legislation to create national standards for the horse racing industry to prevent fatalities and discourage illegal medication practices. By Andrew Taylor. SENT: 540 words, photos.

