AP Sports Digest

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBN–TEXANS-CHIEF

KANSAS CITY. Mo. — In the NFL opener to a season like no other, the Super Bowl champion Chiefs play the Texans. Stadium seating in the pandemic is limited to one-fifth capacity for a matchup of two premier young quarterbacks — Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Houston’s Deshaun Watson. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts 8:20 p.m. With The Latest. Sidebars on Virus Outbreak (sent), Native American imagery (sent), others on merit.

TEN–US OPEN

NEW YORK — Serena Williams tries to reach her fifth final at the last seven Grand Slam tournaments, playing Victoria Azarenka in a U.S. Open semifinal. In the opening semifinal, Naomi Osaka faces Jennifer Brady. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. First semifinal starts 7 p.m. With: Men’s Doubles (starts 3 p.m.); US Open-Men (lookahead to Friday’s semis, by 6 p.m.); Glance (by 10 p.m.)

BKN—LAKERS-ROCKETS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Los Angeles Lakers, getting excellent play from Rajon Rondo, lead the Rockets 2-1 going into Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal. Houston needs to pick up its scoring in the fourth quarter. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 7 p.m. With Tipoff (lookahead to Friday’s Celtics-Raptors, Clippers-Nuggets, by 4 p.m.).

HKN–GOLDEN KNIGHTS-STARS

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Stars and Golden Knights play Game 3 of a tied Western Conference final. After losing the opener 1-0, Vegas ended a long scoring drought in Game 2 while goalie Robin Lehner had his fourth shutout of the playoffs. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 8 p.m.

FBC–TCU-GERMAN QB

Alexander Honig is nearly 6-foot-6 with a big arm and set to play at TCU next year. He is also from Germany, not the usual route for a Power Five recruit. Honig longs to be an NFL quarterback and can’t wait to make the jump from Bavaria to Texas. By Ken Maguire. SENT: 900 words, photos.

A virus Latest across all sports has been sent. A separate virus sidebar has been sent on Chelsea’s overhaul.

NOTABLE

HKN–PLAYOFFS-EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point is questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final Friday, with the Lightning up 2-0 on the Islanders. Point, his team’s playoff points leader, did not return in Tampa Bay’s 2-1 win in Game 2. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

HKN—PLAYOFFS-WITH NEW TEAMS

They have made it to hockey’s final four –Stars, Golden Knights, Islanders, Lightning — with a big assist from newcomers to their rosters. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 900 words, photos.

GLF—ANA INSPIRATION

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Danielle Kang is the highest-ranked player in the field for the LPGA Tour’s second major of season — the ANA Inspiration, which begins in searing desert heat. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

BBA–ASTROS-ATHLETICS

OAKLAND, Calif. — With wildfires darkening the daytime skies over the Bay Area, the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics and Astros wrap up their five-game series. Houston has dropped seven of 10. By Baseball Writer Janie McCauley. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 3:40 p.m.

FBN–49ERS-GAROPPOLO

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The 49ers start over, with teammates backing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after an offseason shadowed by San Francisco’s fourth-quarter collapse in the Super Bowl. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 7 p.m.

FBN–TITANS-CLOWNEY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For months, teams courted elite pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The three-time Pro Bowler chose Tennessee for a key reason — the chance to reunite with coach Mike Vrabel. Clowney can make up to $15 million this season. By Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FBN–DAK-ZEKE-YEAR 5

FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have been starters together since their opener as rookies in 2016. Plenty of highs and lows later, they’re still trying to lead the Cowboys to where they haven’t been in 25 years: the Super Bowl. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBC–T25-CLEMSON-WAKE FOREST PREVIEW

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Trevor Lawrence and No. 1-ranked Clemson begin their bid to return to the national title game for the fifth time in six years. The Tigers visit ACC opponent Wake Forest on Saturday in a season opener. By Steve Reed. SENT: 850 words, photos. With capsule (sent).

SOC—EUROPE-UNCERTAIN SEASONS

Many European soccer leagues begin this weekend in a season where the pandemic remains the toughest opponent: star players are isolated from teams; games are postponed; and clubs are at financial risk without fans in stadiums. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CYC—TOUR DE FRANCE

SARRAN, France — Tour de France rookie Marc Hirschi of Switzerland wins the race’s longest leg with a solo breakaway in the 135-mile, mountainous 12th stage. Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic keeps the yellow jersey. SENT: 650 words, photos. With sidebar on virus (sent).

___

Monday’s Time Schedule (EDT)

NFL

Houston at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 7 p.m.

NHL Playoffs

At Edmonton, Alberta

Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

Baseball

Detroit at St. Louis, 2, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

MLS

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

WNBA

At Bradenton, Fla.

New York vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington vs. Los Angeles, 10 p.m.