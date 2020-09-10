Business News Digest

National-World

Here are AP Business News’ latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week at 884,000, a sign that layoffs remain stuck at a historically high level six months after the viral pandemic flattened the economy. By Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 800 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be updated.

CITIGROUP-CEO — Citigroup announced that Jane Fraser would succeed Michael Corbat as the bank’s chief executive next year. Fraser will be the first woman to lead one of Wall Street’s big six banks. By Ken Sweet. SENT: 280 words, photos. UPCOMING: May be updated.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — U.S. stocks are rising for a second day in early trading Thursday, as Wall Street recoups some more of its losses following a week of sudden, jarring shifts. By Stan Choe. SENT: 540 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be updated through market close, about 800 words by 5 p.m.

CENTURY 21-BANKRUPTCY — Century 21 Stores — a destination for bargain hunters looking for fat deals on designer dresses and shoes, cosmetics and housewares for nearly 60 years — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is winding down its business, shutting all 13 stores across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida. By Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 300 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

PRODUCER PRICES — U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3% in August, just half the July gain, as food and energy prices decline. By Martin Crutsinger. SENT: 230 words. UPCOMING: Will be updated.

MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. UPCOMING: 250 words after 10 a.m. release.

VIRUS OUTBREAK:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK SHORTAGES — White House officials say the United States has all the medical supplies needed to battle COVID-19, but health care workers, hospital officials and even the FDA say that’s not the case. Mask makers say part of the problem is the Trump administration hasn’t committed enough long-term resources to making meltblown textile — the key ingredient in medical-grade masks. By Martha Mendoza, Juliet Linderman, Thomas Peipert and Irena Hwang. SENT: 2,000 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,000 words also is available.

INDUSTRY:

LVMH-TIFFANY — It’s an ugly spat for such a glamorous industry: French luxury powerhouse LVMH and U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co. are blaming each other for the collapse of what would have been the sector’s biggest-ever buyout deal. SENT: 300 words.

BRITAIN-IAG — British Airways’ parent company will cut flights due to coronavirus travel restrictions and quarantine requirements and confirmed it is raising 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) through the sale of new shares. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 410 words.

CHINA-AUTO SALES — China’s car sales rose 6% in August over a year earlier as the industry’s biggest market recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, but purchases for the year to date were off more than 15%, an industry group reported Thursday. SENT: 250 words, photos.

TECHNOLOGY:

EUROPE-DATA PRIVACY-FACEBOOK — Facebook may be forced to stop sending data about its European users to the U.S., in the first major fallout from a recent court ruling that found some trans-Atlantic data transfers don’t protect users from American government snooping. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 500 words, photo.

CHINA-HUAWEI — A Huawei executive says that recent U.S. sanctions against the company have caused a shortage of computer chips for the company, hurting the growth of its smartphone business. By Zen Soo. SENT: 340 words.

GERMANY-BLACK IN BERLIN — A loose-knit group called Black in Tech Berlin was born to provide career development and networking opportunities. Like other tech hubs, the founders, executives and employees of the city’s technology companies are overwhelmingly white. By Jona Kallgren. SENT: 600 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL:

EUROPE-ECONOMY — The European Central Bank left its key stimulus settings unchanged with almost a trillion euros (dollars) in stimulus still in the pipeline to bolster the eurozone’s rebound from the severe coronavirus shutdowns. By David McHugh. SENT: 600 words, photo.