Cards crush Tigers…A’s pad division lead…Trout hits 16th

National-World

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier (YAH’-dee-ehr) Molina crushed a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning before the St. Louis Cardinals completed a 12-2 drubbing of Detroit. Molina wore No. 21 today to honor fellow Puerto Rican, Roberto Clemente, one day after the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrated Roberto Clemente Day in tribute to their former right fielder. Lane Thomas, Tyler O’Neill, Paul Goldschmidt and Rangel Ravelo (RAHN’-hehl rah-VEH’-loh) also homered for St. Louis, which has won five of seven.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics knocked off the Houston Astros, 3-1 as Sean Manaea (mah-NY’-ah) carried a perfect game into the sixth inning to win his fourth straight start. Manaea struck out four and didn’t walk a batter over seven innings. Matt Olson’s two-run homer helped Oakland move 6 1/2 games ahead of second-place Houston in the AL West.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Trout slammed his major league-leading 16th home run and Jarret Walsh supplied a three-run blast as the Los Angeles Angels knocked off Texas, 6-2. Dylan Bundy struck out 12 while holding the Rangers to two runs and four hits over 7 1/3 innings. The Angels avoided a three-game sweep and won for the sixth time in eight games.

UNDATED (AP) — Forbes estimates the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most valuable franchise at $5.7 billion. It’s the 14th consecutive year they’ve held that distinction. According to the magazine, the Cowboys, Giants, Patriots and Rams are worth at least $4 billion.

ATLANTA (AP) — After initially being ruled out for the season with a coronavirus-related heart condition, Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo has been cleared to play. The school says follow-up cardiac evaluations showed Colasurdo does not suffer from myocarditis or any other heart ailment that would prevent him from taking the field. Colasurdo initially planned to sit out the season after being stricken with COVID-19 over the summer break.