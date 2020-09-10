Chiefs and Texans kick off NFL season

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The NFL kicks off its season tonight when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans. Seating at Arrowhead Stadium will be limited to one-fifth of its capacity for the matchup of two premier young quarterbacks, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) and Houston’s Deshaun Watson. The 17,000 fans will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. And in another change from previous years, they won’t be allowed in wearing headdresses or face paint.

UNDATED (AP) — Forbes estimates the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most valuable franchise at $5.7 billion. It’s the 14th consecutive year they’ve held that distinction. According to the magazine, Jerry Jones’ team is also the most valuable franchise in the world. On average, each team in the NFL is worth $3.05 billion, an increase of 7% from last year. And four teams — the Cowboys, Giants, Patriots and Rams — are worth at least $4 billion.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas will require students to pass a COVID-19 test before they’ll be allowed to attend the No. 14 Longhorns’ season opener against UTEP on Saturday night. Texas has up to 3,000 student tickets available for the football game. To claim a ticket, a student must pass a university-provided rapid test the day before the game. The school says the test will be free to students at a cost of about $90 per test to the university. Texas will allow about 18,000 fans to attend the game at a stadium that typically seats close to 100,000. The testing requirement doesn’t apply to the general public attending the game.

NEW YORK (AP) — Play has begun at the U.S. Open with the men’s doubles final, which will be followed tonight with two women’s semifinals. Naomi Osaka will play American Jennifer Brady, then Serena Williams will take on Victoria Azarenka in a rematch of the 2012 and 2013 Open finals, both won by Williams. Williams needs two more victories for her seventh Open championship and a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season. NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver told the team today that he would not sign a contract extension. Wallace, who has driven Petty’s iconic No. 43 the last three seasons, says in a statement that he believes “it’s time for someone else to take over the No. 43.” RPM says it will announce a new driver soon.