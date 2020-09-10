Chiefs host Texans in NFL opener

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The NFL opens its season tonight in Kansas City, where the Super Bowl champion Chiefs host the Houston Texans, a team they defeated in the divisional round of the playoffs. About 17,000 fans will be allowed into Arrowhead Stadium under coronavirus restrictions that require masks and social distancing. And this year, fans won’t be permitted to wear headdresses or face paint. The team also announced recently that it’s discussing the future of its tomahawk chop celebration.

NEW YORK (AP) — Women’s semifinals are on tap today at the U.S. Open. Serena Williams will play Victoria Azarenka in a rematch of the 2012 and 2013 U.S Open finals won by Williams. Williams is closing in on what would be her seventh U.S. Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title overall. Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion on a 10-match winning streak and back in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in seven years. In the other semifinal, Naomi Osaka will face Jennifer Brady, a 25-year-old from Pennsylvania who helped UCLA win a college championship. She and Osaka have played twice, each winning once.

WASHINGTON (AP) — One night after setting a National League scoring record in their 29-9 romp over Miami, the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves look to keep their bats rolling when they visit last-place Washington in the opener of a four-game series. Adam Duvall drove in nine runs with three homers last night, including a grand slam. Freddie Freeman had six RBIs and the Braves totaled 23 hits, including seven homers, to score the most runs in franchise history. They topped the old record by six runs. The outburst came a day after Atlanta was shut out by the Marlins on four hits.

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star Gerrit Cole tries to end his three-game losing streak when he starts at home tonight against Baltimore. He had won 20 straight regular-season decisions before this week. Cole, who turned 30 this week, is in the first season of a $324 million, nine-year contract. In his last three starts, he’s allowed 14 runs on 17 hits and eight walks in 16 innings.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski (yah-STREM’-skee) and the San Francisco Giants go for their sixth straight victory when they open a four-game series at NL West rival San Diego, which has won four in a row. Chris Paddock pitches for the Padres. Both teams have taken eight of their last 10.