Chiefs open with win…Lakers up 3-1…Stars win in OT

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire (heh-LEHR’) ran through the rain for 138 yards and a touchdown as the Kansas City Chiefs opened their Super Bowl title defense with a 34-20 win over Houston. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) Jr. threw for 211 yards, including scoring strikes to Travis Kelce (KEHL’-see), Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, but he also was under relentless pressure and was intercepted once.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Davis had 29 points and 12 rebounds while dominating the paint in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-100 win over the Houston Rockets. Davis also helped Los Angeles compile a 52-26 rebounding edge in taking a three-games-to-one lead in the NBA’s Western Conference semifinal series. Houston also had trouble stopping LeBron James, who finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Alexander Radulov (RAD’-yoo-lahv) scored 31 seconds into OT to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Radulov tallied on the only shot of the period, beating Robin Lehner (LEH’-nur) with a wrist shot for his third career overtime goal. The Knights tied it twice in the third period before the Stars took a 2-1 lead in the NHL’s Western Conference final.

NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria Azarenka has ended Serena Williams’s latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. Azarenka beat Williams for only the fifth time in 23 meetings, shaking off a poor start before earning a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory in the U.S. Open semifinals. Next up for Azarenka is 2018 champ Naomi Osaka, who had to grind out a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over American Jennifer Brady.

UNDATED (AP) — After initially being ruled out for the season with a coronavirus-related heart condition, Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo has been cleared to play. The school says follow-up cardiac evaluations showed Colasurdo does not suffer from myocarditis or any other heart ailment that would prevent him from taking the field. Colasurdo initially planned to sit out the season after being stricken with COVID-19 over the summer break.