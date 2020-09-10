National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Thursday-Congress-House for Thursday, Sep. 10.

Thursday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM Business Meeting, to reauthorize the Women Veterans Task Force

Location: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://veterans.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/VetAffairsDems

Contacts: House Committee on Veterans Affairs, 1 202 225 9756

Thursday, Sep. 10 10:05 AM House Veteran Affairs Committee legislative hearing – Legislative hearing on legislation including ‘H.R. 7541 – VA Zero Suicide Demonstration Project Act’, ‘H.R. 7504 – VA Clinical TEAM Culture Act of 2020’, ‘H.R. 7784 – VA Police Improvement and Accountability Act’, ‘H.R. 7879 – VA Telehealth Expansion Act’, ‘H.R. 7747 – VA Solid Start Reporting Act’, ‘H.R. 7888 – REACH VET Reporting Act’, ‘H.R. 7964 – Peer Support for Veteran Families Act’, ‘H.R. 3450 – Second Amendment’, ‘H.R. 3788 – VA Child Care Protection Act of 2019’, ‘H.R. 3826 – Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act’, ‘H.R. 6092 – Veteran’s Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act’, ‘H.R. 7469 – Modernizing Veterans’ Healthcare Eligibility Act’, ‘H.R. 8005 – Veterans Access to Online Treatment Act’, ‘H.R. 8033 – Access to Suicide Prevention Coordinators Act’, ‘H.R. 8084 – Lethal Means Safety Training Act’, ‘H.R. 8068 – American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans Mental Health Act’, ‘H.R. 8149 – VA Precision Medicine Act’, and ‘H.R. 8148 – VA Data Analytics and Technology Assistance Act’

Location: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://veterans.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/VetAffairsDems

Contacts: House Committee on Veterans Affairs, 1 202 225 9756

Thursday, Sep. 10 10:45 AM House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds weekly press conference

Location: HVC Studio A, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: House Speaker press, 1 202 226 7616

Mandatory TV Pool (C-SPAN) Cap DA 12 (Available on Ray Return 4, 2072 RHOB). One editorial rep per outlet. Social distancing and face masks strongly recommended. (Access studio via HVC-117)

Thursday, Sep. 10 11:00 AM House Oversight Committee hybrid hearing on extending Census deadlines – Hybrid hearing on ‘Providing the Census Bureau with the Time to Produce a Complete and Accurate Census, with testimony from Government Accountability Office Strategic Issues Team Managing Director J. Christopher Mihm; former Census Bureau Director John Thompson; Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis; NC Counts Coalition Executive Director Stacey Carless; and Heritage Foundation Senior Legal Fellow Hans von Spakovsky * Held remotely and in-person in Rm 2154, Rayburn House Office Building

Weblinks: http://oversight.house.gov/

Contacts: House Committee on Oversight and Reform, oversightpress@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5051

Thursday, Sep. 10 11:00 AM House Foreign Affairs subcommittee virtual hearing on democracy, coronavirus, and Belarus – Europe, Eurasia, Energy, and the Environment Subcommittee virtual hearing on ‘Protecting Democracy During COVID-19 in Europe and Eurasia and the Democratic Awakening in Belarus’, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from International Center for Not-for-Profit Law President and CEO Douglas Rutzen; International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance Head of Electoral Processes Therese Pearce Laanela; International Republican Institute The Beacon Project Europe Resident Program Director Joanna Rohozinska; and former Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty President Jamie Fly

Weblinks: http://foreignaffairs.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HFACDemocrats

Contacts: House Foreign Affairs Committee, 1 202 225 5021

Thursday, Sep. 10 11:30 AM House Committee on Education and Labor organizational meeting, via Webex

Weblinks: https://edlabor.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/EdLaborCmte

Contacts: House Committee on Education and Labor, 1 202 225 3725

Thursday, Sep. 10 12:00 PM House Financial Services Committee virtual hearing on financial aid to states and territories during coronavirus – Virtual hearing on ‘The Need for Financial Aid to America’s States and Territories During the Pandemic: Supporting First Responders, Assisting Schools in Their Efforts to Safely Educate, and Preventing Mass Layoffs’, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham; Minnesota Governor Tim Walz; Kansas Governor Laura Kelly; and Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero

Weblinks: http://financialservices.house.gov, https://twitter.com/FSCDems

Contacts: House Committee on Financial Services press, FSCDemsPress@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 4247

Thursday, Sep. 10 12:30 PM House Education and Labor subcommittee hearing on ‘administration attacks on gender-based protections’ – Civil Rights and Human Services Subcommittee hearing on ‘On the Basis of Sex: Examining the Administration’s Attacks on Gender-Based Protections’, with testimony from Center for American Progress Senior Fellow Jocelyn Frye; Lambda Legal Senior Attorney Sasha Buchert; and Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Senior Fellow Samantha Harris

Weblinks: https://edlabor.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/EdLaborCmte

Contacts: House Committee on Education and Labor, 1 202 225 3725

Thursday, Sep. 10 1:00 PM House Budget Committee virtual hearing on ‘machines, AI, and the workforce’ – Virtual hearing on ‘Machines, Artificial Intelligence, & the Workforce: Recovering & Readying Our Economy for the Future’, held via WebEx, with testimony from Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Associate Director Dr Susan Athey; Massachusetts Institute of Technology Professor of Economics Dr Daron Acemoglu; Brookings Institution Vice President and Director of Governance Studies Dr Darrell West; and National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Commissioner Dr Jason Matheny

Weblinks: http://budget.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseBudgetDems

Contacts: House Committee on the Budget, budget.democrats@mail.house.gov, 1 202 226 7200

Thursday, Sep. 10 1:00 PM House Small Business subcommittee remote hearing on ‘Kick Starting Entrepreneurship and Main Street Economic Recovery’ – Rural Development, Agriculture, Trade, and Entrepreneurship Subcommittee remote hearing on ‘Kick Starting Entrepreneurship and Main Street Economic Recovery’, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from LINK Grinnell Executive Director Chad Nath; Center on Rural Innovation Rural Innovation Network head Mark Rembert; Ketelsen RV Vice President Jeremy Ketelsen; and Small Nation founder Jason Duff

Weblinks: http://smallbusiness.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseSBCDems

Contacts: House Small Business Committee, 1 202 225 4038

Thursday, Sep. 10 2:00 PM House Natural Resources subcommittee hearing on BIE school reopening guidance – Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States hearing on ‘Examining the Bureau of Indian Education’s School Reopening Guidance During the COVID-19 Pandemic’, with testimony from Tribal Interior Budget Council co-Chair Joe Garcia; Lower Brule Schools Superintendent and Principal Lance Witte; Federation of Indian Service Employees President Sue Parton; and Native American Disability Law Center Executive Director and Attorney Therese Yanan

Weblinks: http://naturalresources.house.gov, https://twitter.com/NRDems

Contacts: Adam Sarvana, House Committee on Natural Resources, adam.sarvana@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 6065

Thursday, Sep. 10 2:00 PM House Ways and Means subcommittee remote hearing on the Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act – Trade Subcommittee remote hearing on ‘The Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act: Considerations for Renewal’, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from Ambassador of Haiti Herve Denis; Association des Industries d’Haiti President Georges Sassine; Solidarity Center Americas Regional Program Director Lauren Stewart; American Phoenix Trade Advisory Services Principal Beth Baltzan; and Hanesbrands Government and Trade Relations Vice President Jerry Cook

Weblinks: http://waysandmeans.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/WaysMeansCmte

Contacts: House Committee on Ways and Means press, 1 202 225 4021

Thursday, Sep. 10 5:00 PM Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill Contest winners announced – Animal Health Institute announces winners of its annual Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill Contest, via special video broadcast during Pet Week, which is being hosted virtually this year. Veterinarian and Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader – one of the contest judges – and his rescue dog make announcement. Finalists are Callie, Oliver, and Jackson for the cat award, Winnie, Sargent Pepper, Sunny, Ike, and Fauci for the dogs, and Spot and Arty for the exotics

Weblinks: http://healthyanimals.org, https://twitter.com/AnimalsHealth

Contacts: Jennifer Disiena, Story Partners DC, jennifer.disiena@Storypartnersdc.com, 1 202 706 7800, 1 516 941 6796

Thursday, Sep. 10 House of Representatives not in session

Weblinks: http://www.house.gov/

Contacts: House of Representatives Press Gallery, 1 202 225 3945

Friday, Sep. 11 12:00 PM House Ways and Means subcommittee remote hearing on ‘consequences of inaction on coronavirus tax legislation’ – Select Revenue Measures Subcommittee remote hearing on ‘Consequences of Inaction on COVID Tax Legislation’, held via Cisco Webex

Weblinks: http://waysandmeans.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/WaysMeansCmte

Contacts: House Committee on Ways and Means press, 1 202 225 4021

Friday, Sep. 11 12:00 PM Virtual hearing on ‘Assessing the U.S.-Saudi Security and Intelligence Relationship’, held via Cisco Webex

Weblinks: http://intelligence.house.gov/

Contacts: House Intelligence Committee, 1 202 225 7690

Friday, Sep. 11 1:30 PM House Science subcommittee online hearing on DOE biological research – Energy Subcommittee online hearing on ‘Biological research at the Department of Energy: Leveraging DOE’s unique capabilities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic’, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Associate Director for Biosciences Dr Mary Maxon; University of Georgia Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Professor Dr Debra Mohnen; The University of Chicago Committee on Microbiology Chair Dr Glenn Randall; Colorado State University Department of Soil and Crop Science Associate Professor Dr Kelly Wrighton

Weblinks: http://science.house.gov

Contacts: House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, 1 202 225 6375

Friday, Sep. 11 House of Representatives not in session

Weblinks: http://www.house.gov/

Contacts: House of Representatives Press Gallery, 1 202 225 3945