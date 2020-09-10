National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Thursday-Congress-Senate for Thursday, Sep. 10.

Thursday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM Senate Judiciary Committee Executive Business Meeting – Executive Business Meeting, with agenda including nominations of J. Philip Calabrese and James Ray Knepp II to be U.S. District Judges for the Northern District of Ohio; Aileen Mercedes Cannon to be U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Florida; Toby Crouse to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Kansas; and Michael Jay Newman to be U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Ohio

Location: Rm 325, Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://judiciary.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/senjudiciary

Contacts: Senate Judiciary Committee press, 1 202 224 7703

Thursday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM Senate votes on judicial nominee – Senate convenes and proceeds to executive session to resume consideration of the nomination of Hala Jarbou, of Michigan, to be US District Judge for the Western District of Michigan

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.senate.gov/

Contacts: Senate Press Gallery, Senate_Press_Gallery@SAA.Senate.gov, 1 202 224 0241, https://twitter.com/SenatePress

At 11:30am, the Senate will vote on confirmation of the Jarbou (MI district judge), Cullen (VA district judge), and Gujarati (NY district judge) nominations. Upon disposition of the judicial nominations, the Senate will resume legislative session and vote on the motion to invoke cloture on the motion to concur in the House amendment to S.178 with further McConnell amendment #2652.