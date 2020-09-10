National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Thursday-General for Thursday, Sep. 10.

Thursday, Sep. 10 8:15 AM DoD Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Exposition continues – Department of Defense Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Exposition continues, held virtually, with day two speakers including Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy and Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Will Roper

Weblinks: https://www.ai.mil/ai2020.html, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

Thursday, Sep. 10 8:25 AM Defense News Conference continues – Defense News Conference continues, held virtually, with day two speakers including Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist, Missile Defense Agency Director Vice Adm. Jon Hill, USASMDC Commanding General Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler, Defense Security Cooperation Agency Director Heidi Grant, U.S. Army Futures Command Commanding General Gen. John Murray, and Defense Innovation Unit Director Michael Brown

Weblinks: https://conference.defensenews.com/, https://twitter.com/defense_news

Contacts: Defense News Conference, sightline-marketing@mco.com

Thursday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM AEI online discussion on how the federal govt can support small businesses – ‘Saving small businesses from permanent closure’ American Enterprise Institute online discussion, on how the federal govt can continue supporting this sector of the economy, with former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Republican Sen. Todd Young and Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet

Weblinks: http://www.aei.org/, https://twitter.com/AEI, #AskAEIEcon

Contacts: AEI media, mediaservices@aei.org, 1 202 862 5829

Thursday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM U.S. Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia executive secretary discusses economic empowerment – Wilson Center hosts United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary Dr Rola Dashiti, who discusses the importance of economically empowering women in the Middle East and North Africa with Wilson Center CEO Director and President Jane Harman

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Woodrow Wilson Center, wwics@wilsoncenter.org, 1 202 691 4000

https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/a/conversation-her-excellency-dr-rola-h-dashti

Thursday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM Library of Congress virtual public forum on public access to legislative information through Congress.gov – Library of Congress hosts virtual public forum focused on public access to legislative information through Congress.gov, providing an update on improvements to the repository of Congressional data and on the Library’s role in providing access to legislative information

Weblinks: http://www.loc.gov/homepage/lchp.html, https://twitter.com/librarycongress

Contacts: Kelley McNabb , Library of Congress press, kmcnabb@loc.gov

Thursday, Sep. 10 – Friday, Sep. 11 10:00 AM Ex-Im Bank Annual Conference continues, held virtually – Export-Import Bank of the United States Annual Conference continues, with day two speakers including National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, National Economic Council Director Lawrence Kudlow, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Republican Reps. Andy Barr, Anthony Gonzalez and Michael McCaul, Minority Business Development Agency National Director David Byrd, U.S. Trade and Development Agency COO Todd Abrajano, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam Boehler, Millennium Challenge Corporation CEO Sean Cairncross, USAID Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick, The Carlyle Group founder and Co-Executive Chairman David Rubenstein, and VMware CEO Patrick Gelsinger * Postponed from 2 Apr and held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.exim.gov, https://twitter.com/EximBankUS

Contacts: Ex-Im Bank press, 1 202 565 3200

Thursday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM Brookings Institution discussion on privacy and security in the context of EU-U.S. relations – ‘Advancing the transatlantic dialogue in the aftermath of Schrems II’ Brookings Institution Center for Technology Innovation webinar to discuss issues of privacy, security, Artificial Intelligence, and consumer protection in the context of EU-U.S. relations. Includes opening remarks from EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders, before discussion with George Washington University Research Professor Susan Aaronson

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst, #ThePrivacyDebate

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

RSVP at https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-transatlantic-dialogue-aftermath-schrems-ii

Thursday, Sep. 10 11:00 AM National Council of Resistance of Iran webinar on sancations – National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office holds webinar to discuss the new IAEA’s new report and ‘the strategic necessity’ of restoring all prior United Nations Security. Speakers include American Foreign Policy Council Senior Vice President Ilan Berman, Heritage Foundation Visiting Fellow Steven Bucci, Atlantic Council Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative Director Kristen Fontenrose, and National Council of Resistance of Iran Washington Office Deputy Director Alireza Jafarzadeh

Weblinks: http://www.ncrius.org, https://twitter.com/NCRIUS

Contacts: NCRI-US media, media@ncrius.org, 1 202 747 7847

Thursday, Sep. 10 11:00 AM FMEP discussion on the conflation of criticism of Israel with antisemitism – ‘Social Media in the Crosshairs: The Effort to Redefine Antisemitism to Quash Criticism of Israel’ Foundation for Middle East Peace online discussion, on efforts ‘to exploit the IHRA definition of antisemitism not to protect Jewish people but to protect the Israeli state from criticism’. Speakers include Jewish Currents Editor-at-Large Peter Beinart, Center for Constitutional Rights Palestine Legal and Cooperating Counsel Liz Jackson, and FMEP President Lara Friedman

Weblinks: http://www.fmep.org, https://twitter.com/FMEP

Contacts: Foundation for Middle East Peace, info@fmep.org, 1 202 835 3650

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HCC9gceDRGCoVqs9Db4yLw

Thursday, Sep. 10 11:00 AM GW Sigur Center for Asian Studies event on multilaterals and Taiwan – ‘Multilaterals and Taiwan’s Role: How is Cooperation on Security, Health, and Travel Evolving Amidst a Pandemic?’ Sigur Center for Asian Studies book event, with Adelphi University’s Vincent Wang, JG Global Advisory President Jessica Graham and The Diplomat Editor-in-Chief Shannon Tiezzi

Weblinks: http://www.gwu.edu/~sigur

Contacts: Sigur Center for Asian Studies, gsigur@gwu.edu

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/webinar-roundtable-multilaterals-and-taiwans-role-registration-117790800455

Thursday, Sep. 10 12:00 PM Economic Club of Washington virtual interviews with FDA commissioner and Novavax CEO – Economic Club of Washington hosts virtual interviews with Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck to discuss the overall effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the progression of vaccines and therapeutics, and the way forward

Weblinks: http://www.economicclub.org, https://twitter.com/TheEconomicClub

Contacts: Economic Club of Washington media, media@economicclub.org, 1 202 223 3959

Via Zoom. All participants must pre-register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7515982818367/WN_r_2AfqWJSFiuKTOtWNLKhA

Thursday, Sep. 10 12:00 PM AEI virtual event on marriage penalties – ‘Marriage penalties, the marriage divide, and the US safety net’ American Enterprise Institute virtual event, with AEI Visiting Scholar W. Bradford Wilcox, Rowe Fellow Matt Weidinger, and Rowe Scholar Angela Rachidi and Urban Institute Principal Research Associate Elaine Maag outlining the lates research surrounding marriage penalties and discussing proposed policy solutions to eliminate marriage penalties from means-tested programs

Weblinks: http://www.aei.org/, https://twitter.com/AEI, #MarriagePenalties

Contacts: AEI media, mediaservices@aei.org, 1 202 862 5829

Submit questions to Jacqueline.Derks@aei.org or on Twitter with #AfricaCrossroad_AEI.

Thursday, Sep. 10 12:00 PM NASA holds virtual public town hall – NASA Science Mission Directorate holds a virtual community town hall meeting on the agency’s science activities, with Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen and his leadership team

Weblinks: http://www.nasa.gov, https://twitter.com/NASA

Contacts: Grey Hautaluoma, NASA, grey.hautaluoma-1@nasa.gov, 1 202 358 0668

Members of the science community, academia, the media, and the public are invited to participate by joining at the link below. https://go.nasa.gov/33cTtsD If prompted, please use event number 199 074 4251, followed by event password Zk4n3G48gbd * Users must provide their first and last name and organization and can submit their own questions or vote up questions submitted by others. The meeting leaders will try to answer as many of the submitted questions as possible. Presentation materials will be available for download and a recording will be available later that day at: https://science.nasa.gov

Thursday, Sep. 10 12:00 PM ITIF online discussion on ‘The Future of the Federal Energy RD&D Budget’ – ‘Growth with the Right Balance: The Future of the Federal Energy RD&D Budget’ Internet Technology and Innovation Foundation online discussion with keynote from Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and panelists ITIF Senior Policy Analyst Colin Cunliff; Center on Global Energy Policy Inaugural Fellow David Sandalow; ClearPath Policy Managing Director Jeremy Harrell; BPC Action Senior Advisor Kimberly Dean; and ITIF Clean Energy Program Senior Fellow Varun Sivaram

Weblinks: http://www.itif.org, https://twitter.com/ITIFdc

Contacts: Sintia Radu, ITIF, sradu@itif.org, 1 202 626 5744

Thursday, Sep. 10 12:00 PM National Cannabis Policy Summit – National Cannabis Policy Summit, held virtually, discussing ‘today’s most pressing cannabis policy challenges and opportunities’ * Postponed from 17 Apr due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic * Next week’s rearranged National Cannabis Festival has been canceled

Weblinks: http://nationalcannabisfestival.com, https://twitter.com/NatlCannaFest

Contacts: Morgan Fox, National Cannabis Festival press, morgan@nationalcannabisfestival.com, 1 216 334 9564

Thursday, Sep. 10 1:00 PM LeadershIP 2020 Conference – LeadershIP 2020 Conference, held virtually, with speakers including U.S. Patent Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu, Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division Makan Delrahim, and National Institute of Standards and Technology Director Walter Copan

Weblinks: http://www.ipleadership.org

Contacts: LeadershIP, info@ipleadership.org

Thursday, Sep. 10 1:00 PM Heritage Foundation webinar on Chinese drones – ‘The Enemy Within: The Security Risks of U.S. Law Enforcement’s Use of Chinese Drones’ Heritage Foundation webinar, with keynote from Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord. Other speakers include Skydio Head of Regulatory and Policy Affairs Brendan Groves and New York City Police Department (Ret.) Lt. Art Mogil, and Senior Research Fellow for Defense Policy John Venable

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

https://www.heritage.org/homeland-security/event/virtual-event-the-enemy-within-the-security-risks-us-law-enforcements-use

Thursday, Sep. 10 1:00 PM USIP / IEP host virtual discussion on ‘Ecological Threats to Peace’ – ‘Ecological Threats to Peace: A Look at the 2020 Ecological Threat Register and the Connection Between Conflict and Climate Change’ U.S. Institute of Peace virtual event, co-hosted with the the Institute for Economics and Peace to discuss the inaugural Ecological Threat Register, explore the nexus between conflict and climate change and consider strategies for boosting resilience to climate-induced insecurity. Speakers include New York University Center on International Cooperation Non-Resident Fellow Sagal Abshir, Institute for Economics and Peace Executive Director Michael Collins, and USIP Policy, Learning and Strategy Vice President Joseph Hewitt

Weblinks: http://www.usip.org, https://twitter.com/USIP

Contacts: U.S. Institute of Peace media, interviews@usip.org, 1 202 429 3869

https://www.usip.org/index.php/events/ecological-threats-peace

Thursday, Sep. 10 1:00 PM CSIS discussion on ‘Combating the Opioid Crisis in West Virginia’ – ‘Combating the Opioid Crisis in West Virginia’ Center for Strategic and International Studies online discussion, on how West Virginia is dealing with the opioid crisis, the importance of education in combating addiction, and how the state has continued to support its students during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice, Communities in Schools Board Chair Elaine Wynn and West Virginia Deputy Superintendent of Education Michele Blatt

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

https://www.csis.org/events/online-event-combating-opioid-crisis-west-virginia

Thursday, Sep. 10 1:00 PM New America event on ‘The Madman Theory’ – New America holds online book event to discuss ‘The Madman Theory: Trump Takes On the World’, with author Jim Sciutto discussing his comprehensive portrait of the impact of President Donald Trump’s administration’s foreign policy

Weblinks: http://www.newamerica.org/, https://twitter.com/NewAmerica

Contacts: New America events, events@newamerica.org

https://newamerica.zoom.us/webinar/register/5615985641925/WN_CAgL002FRTGq-g8pW0vOlA

Thursday, Sep. 10 2:00 PM POSTPONED: EESI co-hosts briefing on biogas – POSTPONED: Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI) and American Biogas Council host briefing on ‘Biogas: Driving the U.S. Circular Economy’, featuring DVO Vice President of Marketing Melissa VanOrnum, Waste Management Senior Director Randy Beck, VGS (formerly Vermont Gas) Vice President for Customers and Communities Tom Murray, and ABC Executive Director Patrick Serfass * Postponed indefinitely

Location: Rm 2168, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.eesi.org, https://twitter.com/eesionline

Contacts: Amaury Laporte, EESI, alaporte@eesi.org, 1 202 662 1884

Thursday, Sep. 10 2:00 PM Eno Center webinar on automated delivery – ‘How Automated Delivery Could Shape the Future of Local Commerce’ Eno Center for Transportation webinar, on the potentially ‘dramatic effects on local commerce and transportation’. Speakers include Nuro Head of Policy Matthew Lipka, Steer New Mobility Market Leader Principal Consultant Alia Verloes, and Eno Center for Transportation Vice President of Policy and Finance Paul Lewis

Weblinks: http://www.enotrans.org, https://twitter.com/EnoTrans

Contacts: Eno Center for Transportation, publicaffairs@enotrans.org, 1 202 879 4700

Thursday, Sep. 10 3:30 PM BPC digital discussion on ‘Natural Climate Solutions for Economic Recovery’ – ‘Natural Climate Solutions for Economic Recovery’ digital discussion hosted by Bipartisan Policy Center, discussing natural climate solutions such as working with farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners to adopt climate-smart practices, offering an opportunity to boost the rural economy while tackling climate change. Featured speakers include Natural Wildlife Federation President Collin O’Mara, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership Chief Conservation Officer Christy Plumer, and University of Illinois’ Jonathan Coppess

Weblinks: http://www.bipartisanpolicy.org, https://twitter.com/BPC_Bipartisan

Contacts: BPC, bipartisaninfo@bipartisanpolicy.org, 1 202 204 2400

https://bipartisanpolicy.org/event/natural-climate-solutions-for-economic-recovery/

Thursday, Sep. 10 4:00 PM Wilson Center online event on Henry Kissinger and American Power – Wilson Center holds online book event on ‘Henry Kissinger and American Power: A Political Biography’, with author Thomas Schwartz discussing his look at the diplomat’s understanding of the centrality of domestic politics to foreign policy within the U.S. system

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Woodrow Wilson Center, wwics@wilsoncenter.org, 1 202 691 4000

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gbkVuNPxReOqavJ6bN7Z3w

Thursday, Sep. 10 4:00 PM USCC call on Hurricane Laura – ‘Hurricane Laura Coordination Call’ hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson, Baton Rouge Food Bank President and CEO Mike Manning, and the American Red Cross Disaster Operations External Program Services Senior Director April Wood

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/event/hurricane-laura-coordination-call-part-ii?utm_medium=Email&utm_source=SFMC&utm_campaign=&utm_content=

Thursday, Sep. 10 6:00 PM Cato Institute online book forum on free speech on the American college campus – ‘Is Free Speech Still Alive on the American College Campus?’ Cato Institute online book forum with ‘FreeSpeech and Liberal Education: A Plea for Intellectual Diversity and Tolerance’ author Donald Downs, University of Wisconsin-Madison Affiliate Professor of Law and Journalism Emeritus Alexander Meiklejhon, Cato Books Editor Jason Kuznicki, Facebook Global Elections Public Policy Director Katie Harbath, Reason Magazine Senior Editor Robby Soave, and New York Law School Professor of Law John Marshall Harlan II

Weblinks: http://www.cato.org/, https://twitter.com/CatoInstitute

Contacts: Cato Institute, pr@cato.org, 1 202 789 5200, https://twitter.com/CatoPress

https://register.cato.org/is-free-speech-still-alive-american-college-campus-2/begin?reg_type_id=94867

Thursday, Sep. 10 6:00 PM Community Change Champion Awards – Community Change Champion Awards, honoring those working to change the lives of low-income communities and people of color across the country * Held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.communitychange.org, https://twitter.com/communitychange

Contacts: Jeff Parcher, Center for Community Change, jparcher@cccaction.org

Thursday, Sep. 10 – Saturday, Sep. 12 CANCELED: Excellence in Journalism conference – CANCELED: Excellence in Journalism conference, jointly presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association and the Society of Professional Journalists * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Washington Hilton, 1919 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://excellenceinjournalism.org, https://twitter.com/RTDNA, #EIJ20

Contacts: Holly Rose, RTDNA, hollyr@rtdna.org, 1 856 380 6890

Thursday, Sep. 10 – Wednesday, Sep. 23 DC Shorts International Film Festival & Screenplay Competition – DC Shorts International Film Festival & Screenplay Competition, showcasing short films from around the world. Awards presented include the Audience Favorite Award * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://festival.dcshorts.com, https://twitter.com/dcshorts

Contacts: Peter Morgan, DC Shorts Press, peter@dcshorts.com

Thursday, Sep. 10 – Friday, Sep. 11 GW Institute for Korean Studies event on the Korean War – ‘The Korean War as Lived Experience: New Approaches to the Conflict after 70 Years’ George Washington Institute for Korean Studies, Sigur Center for Asian Studies, and KDI School of Public Policy and Management online event, on Great Power decision making and the local impacts of the war with the goal of understanding the complex and multifaceted influence of the war. Speakers include South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Amb. Soo Hyuck Lee, Women Cross DMZ Founder and Executive Director Christine Ahn, and Seoul National University Professor Keun-Sik Jung

Weblinks: http://www.gwu.edu/index.cfm, https://twitter.com/GWtweets

Contacts: Institute for Korean Studies, gwiks@gwu.edu

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/korea-policy-forum-post-pandemic-us-south-korea-economic-cooperation-tickets-110136866332

Friday, Sep. 11 8:15 AM National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum host 9/11 Memorial Service – National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum host 9/11 Memorial Service at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, including wreath layings, a reading of the names of law enforcement officers who died on that day, and special remarks from local law enforcement leaders and ceremonial music

Location: National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, 901 E St NW #100, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://lawenforcementmuseum.org, https://twitter.com/NLEMuseum

Contacts: Robyn Small, NLEOMF, rsmall@nleomf.org, 1 202 737 8524

On-site participation is by invitation only. In accordance with current District of Columbia health regulations, all participants will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The general public is encouraged to watch the service via live-stream on the Memorial and Museum’s Facebook pages. Media who wish to attend this event may contact Robyn Small

Friday, Sep. 11 9:00 AM Brookings Institution discussion on the status of jihadi groups – Jihadism at a crossroads’ Brookings Institution Center for Middle East Policy virtual panel discussion on the current status of jihadi groups, with Norwegian Defense Research Establishment Senior Research Fellow Thomas Hegghammer, American University Assistant Professor Tricia Bacon, and Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Bruce Riedel

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

RSVP at https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-jihadism-crossroads

Friday, Sep. 11 10:30 AM Ex-Im Bank Annual Conference concludes, held virtually – Export-Import Bank of the United States Annual Conference concludes, with final day speakers including Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette * Postponed from 2 Apr and held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.exim.gov, https://twitter.com/EximBankUS

Contacts: Ex-Im Bank press, 1 202 565 3200

Friday, Sep. 11 12:00 PM CSIS discussion on U.S. higher education – ‘The Shake-up in U.S. Higher Education’ Center for Strategic and International Studies ‘Economy Disrupted’ online discussion, former Association of American Universities President Mary Sue Coleman

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

https://www.csis.org/events/online-event-shake-us-higher-education

Friday, Sep. 11 Transportation Security Administration officials host special program to commemorate the events of 9/11

Location: Transportation Security Administration of Arlington, 601 12th St S, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.tsa.gov, https://twitter.com/TSA

Contacts: TSA public affairs, TSAmedia@tsa.dhs.gov, 1 571 227 2829

Friday, Sep. 11 – Sunday, Sep. 13 MSVirtual2020 ECTRIMS Congress – ECTRIMS – Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis * Joint event with Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: https://www.ectrims.eu/, https://twitter.com/ACTRIMS, #MSResearch

Contacts: ECTRIMS Secretariat, secretariat@ectrims.eu, +41 061 686 77 79

Saturday, Sep. 12 Susan G. Komen Washington, DC MORE THAN PINK Walk, held virtually – Susan G. Komen Washington, DC MORE THAN PINK Walk * Taking place virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: https://komennationalcapital.org, https://twitter.com/SusanGKomen

Contacts: Adrienne Johnson, Susan G. Komen for the Cure National Capital, ajohnson@komen.org