Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball coaches are supporting the idea of having next year’s NCAA Tournament include all eligible teams in Division I. Numerous league schools and coaches released statements Wednesday about the proposal, which was first reported by Stadium. There are 357 Division I programs nationally, with 346 of those eligible to play in next year’s tournament. Multiple ACC coaches said creating an all-inclusive format would be an incentive for schools as they create the safest conditions possible for returning to play. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called the upcoming year “clearly an irregular season that will require something different.”

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference schools and other colleges across the country poised to kickoff football seasons face multiple challenges in trying to replicate the bubbles that have allowed the NBA and NHL to resume play amid the coronavirus pandemic. Several ACC schools have turned to online-only courses in hopes of reducing campus populations and minimizing the risk of outbreaks. That list includes North Carolina and North Carolina State calling off in-person undergraduate courses for the semester and clearing most students from on-campus housing. But colleges can’t match the limited-access bubbles from pro sports with students, student-athletes, instructors and employees coming and going from campuses daily.

UNDATED (AP) — Famed North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams has paid tribute to Gene Budig, the former American League president who also headed three major universities. Budig died Tuesday at 81. Budig was the chancellor at the University of Kansas in 1988 and strongly backed the decision to hire Williams as its next head basketball coach after Larry Brown left for the NBA. Williams had been a longtime assistant coach at North Carolina. Some Kansas backers wanted the school to hire a high-profile coach. The Hall of Fame coach says Budig “was the guy that gave Roy Williams a chance.”

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami is hoping quarterback D’Eriq King can lead a Hurricanes’ offensive revival. The graduate transfer from Houston will make his Hurricanes debut against UAB in the opener Thursday night after an offseason of doubt because of COVID-19. The Blazers are 1-0 after beating FCS Central Arkansas.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has selected a starting quarterback but aren’t publicly saying who the player is before Saturday’s season opener at Florida State. The leading candidates are James Graham, who started the final eight games last year, and freshman Jeff Sims. Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude seems content to let his starter take the majority of snaps against FSU and won’t rush to bring in the primary backup.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference get involved in the college football season this week. Three games involving Big 12 teams this weekend have already been postponed, including No. 15 Oklahoma State’s opener against Tulsa. Still, six ranked teams are playing. Among them is No. 1 Clemson, which will be at Wake Forest. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo says Clemson will roll and the other five ranked teams should also win.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Former University of North Carolina basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a traffic accident in January that killed an elderly woman. The Durham County District Attorney’s Office says Hatchell pleaded guilty on Tuesday to misdemeanor death by vehicle. She was sentenced to 30 days, which was suspended for six months of unsupervised probation. Hatchell also was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, pay a $150 fine and $150 in court costs. Police said 89-year-old Betty Colby was killed when she hit her head on the parking lot of a fitness center after she was hit by a car.