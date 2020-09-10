Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — Famed North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams has paid tribute to Gene Budig, the former American League president who also headed three major universities. Budig died Tuesday at 81. Budig was the chancellor at the University of Kansas in 1988 and strongly backed the decision to hire Williams as its next head basketball coach after Larry Brown left for the NBA. Williams had been a longtime assistant coach at North Carolina. Some Kansas backers wanted the school to hire a high-profile coach. The Hall of Fame coach says Budig “was the guy that gave Roy Williams a chance.”

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference get involved in the college football season this week. Three games involving Big 12 teams this weekend have already been postponed, including No. 15 Oklahoma State’s opener against Tulsa. Still, six ranked teams are playing. Among them is No. 1 Clemson, which will be at Wake Forest. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo says Clemson will roll and the other five ranked teams should also win.