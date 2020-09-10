Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference get involved in the college football season this week. Three games involving Big 12 teams this weekend have already been postponed, including No. 15 Oklahoma State’s opener against Tulsa. Still, six ranked teams are playing. Among them is No. 1 Clemson, which will be at Wake Forest. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo says Clemson will roll and the other five ranked teams should also win.