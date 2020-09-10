Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 12:40 a.m. EDT

National-World

GRIDLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California wildfire has become the state’s deadliest of the year, with at least 10 people confirmed dead, and the toll could climb because 16 people are missing. Butte County sheriff’s investigators found seven bodies on Thursday, a day after three other victims were discovered. Among those unaccounted for are grandparents who told their son they were going to try to escape the flames by finding shelter in a pond. The weeks-old fire was about 50% contained when winds drove it into explosive growth on Tuesday. Some 2,000 homes and other buildings officials have burned. The fire is among five this year that have set records for the most land ever burned, including a blaze that broke the mark Thursday as the largest ever.

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is changing commemorations of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Because of a split over how to hold observances in a time of social distancing, there will be dueling ceremonies Friday at the 9/11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. President Donald Trump is speaking at a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, where Democratic challenger Joe Biden intends to pay respects later in the day. Biden also plans to attend the observance at ground zero, while Vice President Mike Pence is due there and at the alternate observance nearby.

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot by a break-in suspect, and that the suspect was then killed when other deputies returned fire. News outlets report 35-year-old Henderson County Deputy Ryan Hendrix died Thursday afternoon, hours after being shot when he and other deputies responded to a call about a vehicle break-in. Sheriff Lowell Griffin said a homeowner noticed someone breaking into a car. Griffin said the man and the homeowner exchanged gunfire before deputies arrived. The sheriff said the suspect appeared to comply with commands to show his hands before shooting Hendrix in the face.

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Two Gold Star families in Massachusetts are criticizing disparaging remarks President Donald Trump allegedly made about veterans and those in the military. The families of Pfc. John Hart and Lance Cpl. Travis Desiato — who were both killed serving in Iraq — spoke out in front of the Hart-Desiato Bridge on Thursday, which was dedicated in honor of the two in 2018. Trump has faced criticism for allegedly denigrating American war dead as “losers” and “suckers.” He has denied the allegation, first reported by The Atlantic magazine last week. Joseph DeSiato, father of Travis, said the pair joined the military after the 9/11 attacks.

FREELAND, Mich. (AP) — Reeling from another crisis of his own making, President Donald Trump tried to refocus attention on his Democratic rival at a rally in battleground Michigan Thursday as he pushed to move past revelations that he purposefully played down the danger of the coronavirus last winter. But the virus controversy followed him as he faced new pushback from local officials worried about the growing size of his rallies and his campaign’s repeated flouting of public health guidelines intended to halt the COVID-19 spread. That includes Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who raised alarms about Thursday’s event. Trump, however, reveled in the crowd of several thousand, packed shoulder-to-shoulder in a cavernous airport hangar, mostly without masks.