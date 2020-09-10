Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 4:40 a.m. EDT

National-World

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is acknowledging he played down the projected impact of the deadly coronavrius early this year and says he meant to avoid creating a panic. A new book by journalist Bob Woodward reveals that Trump told Woodward he had been warned in January that the virus had the potential to kill millions. Yet Trump reassured Americans publicly that the virus was “very well under control.” Today, around 190,000 have died in the U.S. so far and millions have been infected. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says Trump “lied to the American people” and failed to do his job.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A GOP coronavirus relief package is facing dire prospects in a Senate test vote. Negotiators involved in recent efforts to strike a deal for a bill that could pass before the November election say they see little reason for hope. Instead, it appears all Congress will do is pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown as lawmakers head home to campaign. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is optimistic that Republicans will deliver strong support for the GOP’s $500 billion slimmed-down COVID-19 rescue package in Thursday’s procedural vote. But a filibuster is assured as Democrats indicate they will shelve the Republican measure as insufficient.

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — White House officials say the United States has all the medical supplies needed to battle COVID-19, but health care workers, hospital officials and even the FDA say that’s not the case. Shortfalls of medical N95 respirators — commonly referred to as N95 masks — and other protective gear started in March, when the pandemic hit New York. The American Medical Association’s president, Dr. Susan Bailey, says the tremendous pressure on the supply chain continues today. Mask makers say part of the problem is the Trump administration hasn’t committed enough long-term resources to making meltblown textile — the key ingredient in medical-grade masks.

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California wildfire is threatening thousands of homes after winds whipped it into a monster that incinerated houses in a small mountain community and killed at least three people. The North Complex fire northeast of San Francisco exploded to six times its previous size between Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to gusting winds. The winds have subsided but only after flames critically burned several people and damaged or destroyed hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings. Some 20,000 people are under evacuation orders or warnings in three counties. Other large fires are burning around the state and the West.

ESTACADA, Ore. (AP) — Deadly windblown wildfires raging across the Pacific Northwest destroyed hundreds of homes in Oregon, prompting the governor to say it could be the greatest loss of life and property from wildfire in state history. Firefighters struggled to contain and douse the blazes fanned by 50 mph (80 kph) wind gusts and officials in some western Oregon communities gave residents “go now” orders to evacuate, meaning they had minutes to flee their homes. Destructive blazes were burning in a large swath of Washington state and Oregon that rarely experiences such intense fire activity because of the Pacific Northwest’s cool and wet climate.