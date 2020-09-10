Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — Hopes that a fall football season might be salvaged in the Pac-12 remain premature despite the conference’s recent announcement of an ability to rapidly test athletes. Navigating the coronavirus has been uneven among the league’s athletic programs, often because of a patchwork of local regulations. There is also disagreement about whether test results among student-athletes should be made public. That will leave many questions unanswered once Pac-12 football eventually resumes, questions other conferences are already facing.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference get involved in the college football season this week. Three games involving Big 12 teams this weekend have already been postponed, including No. 15 Oklahoma State’s opener against Tulsa. Still, six ranked teams are playing. Among them is No. 1 Clemson, which will be at Wake Forest. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo says Clemson will roll and the other five ranked teams should also win.