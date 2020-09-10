Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference get involved in the college football season this week. Three games involving Big 12 teams this weekend have already been postponed, including No. 15 Oklahoma State’s opener against Tulsa. Still, six ranked teams are playing. Among them is No. 1 Clemson, which will be at Wake Forest. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo says Clemson will roll and the other five ranked teams should also win.

UNDATED (AP) — Middle Tennessee is allowing 20% fan capacity, or about 7,000 fans, inside Floyd Stadium for the Blue Raiders’ home opener against Troy a week from Saturday. Athletic director Chris Massaro says the plan was drawn up after consulting with university, local and state health officials. Tailgating will not be allowed. Massaro says seating capacity could expand or contract depending on how people follow the guidelines at the opener, and if COVID-19 cases continue dropping locally. All seats will be re-assigned for social distancing, and fans will be required to wear a mask inside the stadium and in parking lots.