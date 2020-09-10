Local gym temporarily closes its doors after positive COVID test

National-World

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — A positive COVID test has forced a local gym to close for a couple of days.

Mid Michigan Fitness, on Bay Road in Saginaw, said a gym member alerted them to the positive test on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

In a statement posted on social media, the gym said, “We thank you for your support. We want to do the right thing to keep our members and staff healthy and SAFE. We are taking the right precautions and safety steps to sanitize the gym. We will be closed for at least a couple days. WE WILL POST OPENING DATE ASAP. Thank you for understanding.”

The news comes the same day that gyms and fitness centers around the state were allowed to officially reopen their doors.

