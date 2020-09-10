NFL opener, Lamb designated, Sandoval released

National-World

KANSAS CITY. Mo. — In the NFL opener to a season like no other, the Super Bowl champion Chiefs play the Texans. Stadium seating in the pandemic is limited to one-fifth capacity for a matchup of two premier young quarterbacks — Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Houston’s Deshaun Watson. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. eastern.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Los Angeles Lakers, getting excellent play from Rajon Rondo, lead the Rockets 2-1 going into Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal. Houston needs to pick up its scoring in the fourth quarter. The game begins at 7 p.m. eastern.

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Stars and Golden Knights play Game 3 of a tied Western Conference final. After losing the opener 1-0, Vegas ended a long scoring drought in Game 2 while goalie Robin Lehner had his fourth shutout of the playoffs. The playoffs are chock full of new teams. The Stars, Golden Knights, Islanders, Lightning have all made it to hockey’s final four with a big assist from newcomers to their rosters.

PHOENIX (AP) — Former All-Star infielder Jake Lamb has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after struggling for nearly three straight seasons. The 29-year-old Lamb looked like a future star at third base just a few years ago. He hit 29 homers in 2016 and then made the NL All-Star team in 2017 while setting career-highs with 30 homers and 105 RBIs. He’s battled injuries and inconsistency since then and hit just 12 homers over the past three seasons. He didn’t get much playing time for the D-backs this season and had just five hits in 43 at-bats for a .116 average.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants released Pablo Sandoval, parting ways for a second time with the former fan favorite and 2012 World Series MVP. Sandoval ends a second stint with the club after he rejoined the Giants following parts of three seasons away with the Boston Red Sox. And, after winning a third World Series in five years with the Giants in 2014. The Giants posted a thank you to the Kung Fu Panda on their Twitter page. A switch-hitter, the 34-year-old Sandoval was batting .220 with one home run and six RBIs in 33 games.