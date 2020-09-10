Plymouth police close to capturing runaway beefalo; animal sanctuary chosen

National-World

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) — An “aggressive” beefalo on the loose in Plymouth will have a home at an animal sanctuary in Florida once it’s captured, according to police.

It only took a couple of days for the Plymouth Police Union’s GoFundMe page to raise enough money to help purchase “Buddy the Beefalo” from its owner.

The Beefalo, which is a cross between a bison and domestic cattle, has been missing in Plymouth since August.

Late Wednesday night, police posted to social media that the animal found grain that they had been leaving for it.

They said it got really close to a nearby trailer.

“Our plan is to build a fence around this area and as he keeps going to eat the grain, we will be able capture him with ease,” police said. “Well, in theory at least.”

The beefalo escaped an animal processing facility nearby.

Police said once Buddy is found, it will be sent to the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, FL.

“We appreciate all the support with the GoFundMe established for Buddy,” police wrote on Facebook. “We now ask that if you are still wanting to donate, please do so directly to Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary. Please help Buddy’s Buddies.”

In an effort to save Buddy, the Plymouth Police Union set the goal to raise $6,000 to purchase it once it’s found.

As of Thursday, the GoFundMe was at $8,190.

“There is a lot of public concern regarding what will happen to Buddy once he is caught,” Plymouth police said. “The goal of the Plymouth Police Union is to purchase Buddy to alleviate any worries the public may have about his welfare.”

Officials said the money received over the donation goal will be donated to animal sanctuaries. They asked that people donate directly to the sanctuary.

