PM Prep-Segue

National-World

COMMANDING BRITISH ACTRESS DIANA RIGG DIES

LONDON (AP) — Whether in the 1960s spy TV series “The Avengers,” on the London stage or in the streaming hit “Game of Thrones” — Diana Rigg was a standout actor. The legendary star has died of cancer. She was 82. Her daughter Rachael Stirling says Rigg “spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession.” Rigg first rose to attention in the U.S. in “The Avengers” as secret agent Emma Peel — who performed alongside Patrick Macnee’s bowler-wearing partner John Steed. She also was in the 1969 James Bond movie, “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” She played Tracy di Vicenzo — the only woman to marry Agent 007, even though it was for only a short time. In her later life, she played Olenna Tyrell, “Queen of Thorns” — in “Game of Thrones,” receiving an Emmy Award nomination for the role. On the stage, Rigg won a Tony Award for “Medea” on Broadway — and was nominated three other times.

KOOL & THE GANG FOUNDER RONALD BELL DIES

LOS ANGELES (AP) — He was a big part of putting the “Kool” in Kool & the Gang. Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer with the group, has died. His publicist says Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands yesterday morning — with his wife by his side. He was 68 — and no cause of death was released. Kool & the Gang became a staple on the pop, soul and and R&B charts in the 1970s and 80s — due in no small part by the band’s unique blend of jazz, funk and R&B, which appealed to a wide audience. Among their biggest hits are “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Ladies Nights.” Funeral services for Bell will be private.

TWO MEN SUE KEVIN SPACEY FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men who say Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted them are suing the actor. The suit, filed by actor Anthony Rapp and another man, says Spacey assaulted them in the 1980s — when they were still in their teens. It was Rapp’s allegations against Spacey in 2017 that led to others speaking up against Spacey — and dooming his career, including his work on “House of Cards.” When Rapp went public with his allegation, Spacey issued a statement saying he didn’t remember the encounter — but apologized. The other plaintiff, identified only as C.D., said he met Spacey at an acting class — and Spacey invited him to his apartment on multiple occasions for sex. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff said Spacey attempted to assault him sexually on his final visit. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

STUDY: HOLLYWOOD STILL LACKING IN DIVERSITY

NEW YORK (AP) — As Hollywood searches for a response to the reckoning brought on by the death of George Floyd — and the Academy Awards move to make Oscar nominees more inclusive — a new study provides a mixed bag of news when it comes to progress on diversity. The study by the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism says protagonists in last year’s most popular movies were more diverse than ever — and that there were more women behind the camera. But in other areas, the study says Hollywood still lags behind in reflecting the diversity of those plunking down their money to watch movies.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN RELEASING A NEW ALBUM

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming album is a “homemade” one. The rock icon will release a new project he recorded in his New Jersey home studio with the E Street Band. The album is titled “Letter To You” — and Springsteen says he and the band laid down the tracks in just five days. The release date is Oct. 23.

ALEC BALDWIN, WIFE, WELCOME FIFTH CHILD

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Stay tuned.” That’s the advice Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are giving fans when it comes to the name of the newest addition to their family. The couple welcomed their fifth child, a son. The baby was born Tuesday night — and the couple announced the arrival yesterday. In his Instagram post, Baldwin reminded his followers he has a sixth child, his 24-year-old daughter Ireland — from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.