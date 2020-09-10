Police: Man with ‘sword’ threatens family over Black Lives Matter sign

National-World

POCATELLO, Idaho (East Idaho News) — Police say a man threatened a Pocatello family with a sword after spotting a sign on their property that read, “Vote BLM.”

On Friday, Bryan E. Huff, 31, climbed over the backyard fence of a home on the 700 block of West Halliday Street, pulled out what he called a sword and approached the family, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

The family told the Pocatello Police Department that they saw a man they did not know climb over the fence. They said the man, later identified as Huff, asked what was on their fence, referring to the “Vote BLM” sign.

The sign is likely referring to the Black Lives Matter movement, which gained momentum across the United States after the death of George Floyd on May 25.

As Huff approached the family, he allegedly pulled out a weapon from his waistband. When the victims called it a knife, Huff reportedly corrected them, calling it a sword, according to police.

“(Huff) said something to the effect of ‘it’s going down today,’” according to court documents. “‘Today is the day of reckoning.’”

As the family feared for their safety, a woman ran inside to call 911. Huff climbed back over the fence and allegedly said he would be back later that night.

Officers spotted Huff in the area, placed him under arrest and found the weapon, according to court documents.

Huff is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At an initial appearance on Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Eric Hunn set Huff’s bail a $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

