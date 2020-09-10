Prep-Segue

National-World

KEVIN SPACEY FACES SEXUAL ASSAULT LAWSUIT

NEW YORK (AP) — Allegations of sexual misconduct cost Kevin Spacey his acting career. Now, there’s a chance some of those same allegations may cost him financially. Two men have filed a lawsuit against the disgraced “House of Cards” star, alleging that Spacey sexually assaulted them. One of the accusers is Anthony Rapp, whose public allegations against Spacey in 2017 marked the start of the actor’s downfall. Both men say the sexual assaults they accuse him of occurred in the 1980’s — when they were teenagers. An email seeking comment was sent to Spacey’s attorney, but there was no immediate response.

ALEC BALDWIN, WIFE, WELCOME THEIR 5TH HOUSE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s getting to be more like a “full house” for the star of “30 Rock.” Alec Baldwin and his wife have welcomed their fifth child. The couple announced yesterday that the latest addition — a boy — arrived Tuesday night. In an Instagram post, Hilaria Baldwin says the child “is perfect” and that she and her hubby “couldn’t be happier.” The post asks fans to “stay tuned” for the child’s name.

“THE WALKING DEAD” COMING TO A CLOSE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s gravely sad news for fans of “The Walking Dead.” The show is coming to an end. The end of the AMC series won’t be immediate, however. The 11th and final season will span 24 episodes over the next two years. Adding to the long goodbye — the series still has to air six episodes that were part of an expanded 10th season. Those are set for early next year, too.

“JOE EXOTIC” SEEKS PARDON

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The man best known as “Joe Exotic” is looking to get out of prison — by means of a pardon. The former Oklahoma zookeeper featured in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” is serving 22 years behind bars in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws. And now, he is asking the Department of Justice to wipe out his convictions. His attorneys say Joe Exotic is innocent — and was “railroaded and betrayed” by others. If the 257-page application for a pardon is denied, his sentence will run until 2037. His attorneys say with his compromised health, Joe Exotic is likely to die behind bars.

BOB WOODWARD CHALLENGED FOR HOLDING TRUMP COMMENTS FOR BOOK

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward is facing criticism not for writing a new book about President Donald Trump — but for not revealing what Trump told him about the coronavirus outbreak before the book came out. Woodward has released tapes of his interviews with Trump, in which he told Woodward that administrator insiders had told him the virus was more dangerous than he had let on to the public. Woodward says he didn’t release what Trump said earlier — because he needed time to verify whether what the president was saying was accurate.