Raptors, Clippers win…Lightning strike again

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have forced a seventh game in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals, while the Los Angeles Clippers took a 3-1 lead in the West semifinals. Kyle Lowry contributed 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 53 minutes as the Raptors outlasted the Celtics, 125-122 in double-overtime. Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard contributed 30 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals to the Clippers 96-85 victory over Denver.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have a 2-0 lead in the NHL’s Eastern Conference semifinals after Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahv) scored with just 8.8 seconds left to lead a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders. Victor Hedman scored late in the first period after Matt Martin gave the Isles a lead 84 seconds into the game. Andrei Vasilievskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped 27 shots and helped the Lightning kill off a five-minute major and a 5-on-3 situation.

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open women’s semifinals are on tap today as Serena Williams faces Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Osaka takes on Jennifer Brady. Williams advanced with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win against Tsvetana Pironkova (sveh-TAH’-nuh pih-RAHN’-koh-vah) last night before Azarenka rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 rout of Elise Mertens. Men’s second seed Dominic Thiem (teem) and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev won their quarterfinal matches yesterday.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves belted seven home runs last night and set a franchise record for runs in a 29-9 wipeout of the Miami Marlins. Adam Duvall led Atlanta’s 23-hit assault with three homers and nine RBIs, including a grand slam. Ronald Acuña Jr. added a three-run homer and a three-run double in the laugher.

DETROIT (AP) — Corbin Burnes tossed one-hit ball for seven innings before the Milwaukee Brewers completed a 19-0 laugher over the Detroit Tigers. It was the most runs for the Brewers since they scored 20 at Pittsburgh in 2010. Jedd Gyorko (JUR’-koh) homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers.