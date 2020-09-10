Stocks fall, Airlines last-ditch push for federal aid

National-World

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up an early gain and moved steadily lower all day, erasing nearly all of a rally from a day earlier and extending their losses for the week. The S&P gave up 1.8% today after having been up 0.8% in the early going, falling 59.77 points to 3,339.19, its fourth decline in five days. Technology shares once again led the way lower, and the Nasdaq fell 2%, giving up 221.97 points to 10,919.59. Apple, Microsoft and chip maker Nvidia all fell. The Dow dropped 405.89 points, or 1.5%, to 27,534.58. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 18.73 points, or 1.2%, to 1,507.75. Treasury yields and oil prices also fell.

UNDATED (AP) — Airline workers are making a last-ditch push for $25 billion in federal money to avoid furloughs for six more months. But a Senate vote on coronavirus relief Thursday could be a roadblock to the airline unions’ bid. Critics of more federal aid say airlines need to shrink because fewer people are traveling. The nation’s three biggest airlines — American, United and Delta — plan to furlough about 40,000 workers starting Oct. 1 unless they get more money from Washington. Congress approved $25 billion in payroll relief for passenger airlines in March, but that money is about to run out.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s unemployment safety net is looking increasingly shaky, with a $300-a-week federal jobless benefit from the Trump administration running out almost as soon as it began and millions of laid-off Americans nearing an end to their state unemployment aid. Most Americans who exhaust their state’s unemployment benefits — typically after six months — can transition to a federal program that provides an additional 13 weeks of aid. Yet they still face a looming deadline: By year’s end, nearly all the federal unemployment supports will expire. Unless Congress were to extend those programs, millions of jobless Americans would receive no further benefits.

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says state-backed hackers have stepped up targeting of U.S. political campaigns and related groups. It says the same Russian military intelligence outfit that hacked the Democrats in 2016 has tried to break into more than 200 organizations including political parties and consultants. Company Vice President Tom Burt says in a blog post that most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft software and the targets notified, he said. The company would not comment on who may have been successfully hacked or the impact.

SEATTLE (AP) — A group of states suing over service cuts at the U.S. Postal Service is asking a federal judge to immediately undo some of them, saying the integrity of the upcoming election is at stake. In a motion filed late yesterday in U.S. District Court, the 14 states asked the judge to restore or replace decommissioned sorting machines at processing facilities, to treat election mail as First Class mail, and to end the so-called “leave behind” policy, requiring that postal trucks leave at certain times, whether or not there is additional mail to load. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has said handling election mail is the organization’s top priority.