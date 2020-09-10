Stocks move higher… Job market’s gains weaken

National-World

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising for a second day in early trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was up 0.7% after the first 30 minutes of trading. It follows a wild stretch where the index went from its worst three-day slump since June directly into its best day in nearly three months. Tech stocks have been at the center of the market’s swings. The Nasdaq, which is full of tech stocks, was up 1% and on pace for a second day of gains, but it’s still below its record set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5% in the early going.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week at 884,000, a sign that layoffs remain stuck at a historically high level six months after the viral pandemic flattened the economy. The latest figures coincide with other recent evidence that the job market’s improvement may be weakening after solid gains through the spring and most of summer. The number of people applying for jobless aid each week still far exceeds the number who did so in any week on record before this year. Hiring has slowed since June, and a rising number of laid-off workers say they regard their job loss as permanent.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3% in August, just half the July gain, as food and energy prices decline. The August advance in the Labor Department’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — followed a 0.6% surge in June that was the biggest monthly gain since October 2018. Food costs dropped 0.4% last month, the third straight decline after a big jump in May. Energy costs edged down 0.1% in August after sizable gains in the previous three months.

NEW YORK (AP) — Century 21 Stores, a destination for bargain hunters for nearly 60 years, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is winding down its business, shutting all 13 stores across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida. Century 21 joins more than two dozen retailers who have filed for bankruptcy since the pandemic, which forced non-essential stores to temporarily close. The New York-based company says the decision followed nonpayment by the company’s insurance providers of approximately $175 million due under policies put in place to protect against losses stemming from business interruption. The company credits that insurance money with helping it rebuild its flagship store in Manhattan after it was damaged by the 9/11 attacks.

BERLIN (AP) — A German government-backed study suggests streaming high-definition videos and games can result in significant greenhouse gas emissions, depending on the technology used. The report published by Germany’s Federal Environment agency calculated the amount of carbon dioxide produced by data centers where material is stored for streaming, and by the transmission technology used to get it to consumers. It concluded that streaming video over fiber optic cables results in the lowest amount of CO2 emissions, while doing so over 3G mobile technology produces 45 times as much. The study found that data centers accounted for only a small share of the overall energy use, though the amount varied significantly depending on how efficiently servers were used and cooled.