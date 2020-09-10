The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, September 10, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A swath of warm and humid air will extend from the Southeast
states to the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and southeastern New
England today. Tropical downpours and locally gusty
thunderstorms are in store from Florida to Maine as a weak
tropical system moves ashore in North Carolina. A wedge of
chilly air is forecast to linger from the Rockies to the
Plains and Upper Midwest. Drenching rain will continue to be
rather heavy with isolated flooding over parts of the
southern and central Plains. Spotty rain and snow are
forecast to diminish over the central and southern Rockies.
Most areas from the northern Plains to the Great Basin and
Pacific coast will be dry and sunny. While less wind may aid
in containing wildfires, the risk of new fires will remain
as warmth builds and dryness continues in much of the West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 100 at Zapata, TX
National Low Wednesday 8 at Burgess Junction, WY
