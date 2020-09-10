Tomorrow’s birthdays

National-World

Actor Earl Holliman is 92. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 81. Movie director Brian De Palma is 80. Actor Lola Falana is 78. Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 77. Guitarist Leo Kottke (KAHT’-kee) is 75. Actor Phillip Alford (“To Kill A Mockingbird”) is 72. Actor Amy Madigan is 70. Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 67. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 67. Drummer Jon Moss of Culture Club is 63. Actor-director Roxann Dawson (“Star Trek: Voyager”) is 62. Actor Scott Patterson (“Gilmore Girls”) is 62. Keyboardist Mick Talbot (The Style Council, Dexys Midnight Runners) is 62. Actor John Hawkes (“Deadwood”) is 61. Actor Anne Ramsay (“Mad About You,” ″A League of Their Own”) is 60. Actor Virginia Madsen (“Sideways,” ″American Dreams”) is 59. Actor Kristy McNichol is 58. Musician Moby is 55. Singer Harry Connick Junior is 53. Actor Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”) is 50. Actor Laura Wright (“Guiding Light”) is 50. Guitarist Jeremy Popoff of Lit is 49. Singer Brad Fischetti of LFO is 45. Rapper Mr. Black is 43. Guitarist Jon Buckland of Coldplay is 43. Rapper Ludacris is 43. Actor Ariana Richards (“Jurassic Park” films) is 41. Singer Charles Kelley of Lady A is 39. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 33. Actor Tyler Hoechlin (HEK’-lin) (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 33. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem (ah-LEJ’-ehm) (“Nurse Jackie”) is 19.