Update on the latest in business:

National-World

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks turn lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have turned lower on Wall Street after a morning of choppy trading following a week of sudden, jarring shifts. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% in midday trading, after earlier jerking from a gain of 0.8% to a loss of 0.7%. It follows up on a wild stretch where the index careened from its worst three-day slump since June to its best day in nearly three months.

Tech stocks have been at the center of the market’s swings, hurt by criticism that their recession-defying surge in recent months was overdone. The Nasdaq, which is full of tech stocks, was down 0.3%.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

US layoffs remain elevated as job market’s gains weaken

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week at 884,000, a sign that layoffs remain stuck at a historically high level six months after the viral pandemic flattened the economy. The latest figures coincide with other recent evidence that the job market’s improvement may be weakening after solid gains through the spring and most of summer. The number of people applying for jobless aid each week still far exceeds the number who did so in any week on record before this year. Hiring has slowed since June, and a rising number of laid-off workers say they regard their job loss as permanent.

PRODUCER PRICES

US wholesale prices rise 0.3% in August as food costs drop

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3% in August, just half the July gain, as food and energy prices decline. The Labor Department said Thursday that the August advance in the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — followed a 0.6% surge in July which was the biggest monthly gain since October 2018.

Helping to moderate wholesale prices in August was a 0.4% drop in food costs, the third straight decline after a big jump in May caused by supply bottlenecks related to coronavirus cases at meat packing plants. Energy costs edged down 0.1% in August after sizable gains in the previous three months.

The moderation in wholesale prices in August was an indication that inflation is remaining at low levels which will allow the Federal Reserve to keep its benchmark policy rate low for the foreseeable future in an effort to give a boost to an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

MORTGAGE RATES

US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.86%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week amid signs that the halting economic recovery slowed over the summer. The key 30-year mortgage again marked an all-time low.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan declined to 2.86% from 2.93% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.56% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.37% from 2.42% last week.

CENTURY 21-BANKRUPTCY

Bargain chain Century 21 to shut down after nearly 60 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Century 21 Stores — a destination for bargain hunters looking for fat deals on designer dresses and shoes, cosmetics and housewares for nearly 60 years — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is winding down its business, shutting all 13 stores across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.

The New York-based company said that the decision followed nonpayment by the company’s insurance providers of approximately $175 million due under policies put in place to protect against losses stemming from business interruption. The company said insurance money helped it rebuild its flagship store in Manhattan after it was damaged by the 9/11 attacks.

Century 21 joins more than two dozen retailers who have filed for bankruptcy since the pandemic, which forced non-essential stores to temporarily close.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill expected to fail in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A scaled-back GOP coronavirus rescue package appears certain to fail in a Senate test vote. The bipartisan spirit that powered earlier congressional relief bills has given way to election-season political combat and name-calling. Thursday’s procedural vote is likely to dash hopes of coronavirus relief before the November election. Instead, it now appears all Congress will do is pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown as lawmakers head home to campaign. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is optimistic that Republicans will deliver strong support for the GOP’s $500 billion slimmed-down COVID-19 rescue package. Democrats are expected to block the Republican measure, which they say is insufficient help for victims of the virus-stricken economy.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRPORT SCREENING

US will end current health screening of some travelers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is changing the way it screens travelers from China and certain other countries. Beginning next week, the government plans to end the current system of temperature checks and travelers vouching for the health. And it plans to end the requirement that the travelers enter through one of 15 designated airports. Instead, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they will focus on other measures including stronger reporting of illness at airports. The enhanced screening currently applies to people who have recently been in China, Iran, most European countries, the U.K., Ireland and Brazil.

GERMANY-STREAMING EMISSIONS

German study highlights carbon footprint of video streaming

BERLIN (AP) — A German government-backed study suggests streaming high-definition videos and games can result in significant greenhouse gas emissions, depending on the technology used. The report published by Germany’s Federal Environment agency Thursday calculated the amount of carbon dioxide produced by data centers where material is stored for streaming, and by the transmission technology used to get it to consumers. It concluded that streaming video over fiber optic cables results in the lowest amount of CO2 emissions, while doing so over 3G mobile technology produces 45 times as much. The study found that data centers accounted for only a small share of the overall energy use, though the amount varied significantly depending on how efficiently servers were used and cooled.

EUROPE-DATA PRIVACY-FACEBOOK

Facebook may have to stop moving EU user data to US

LONDON (AP) — Facebook may be forced to stop sending data about its European users to the U.S. It’s the first major fallout from a recent court ruling that found some trans-Atlantic data transfers don’t protect users from American government snooping.

The social network said Wednesday that Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has started an inquiry into how Facebook shifts data from the European Union to the United States. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said Ireland’s data commission gave Facebook until mid-September to respond a preliminary order to suspend the transfers.

BREXIT

EU demands UK drop a planned law that breaches Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — The European Union says a planned British law would constitute a serious violation of Brexit agreement and must be withdrawn by end of the month. The 27-nation bloc made the announcement after top EU and British officials held an emergency meeting in London on Thursday over Britain’s plan to break part of the Brexit divorce agreement dealing with Northern Ireland trade. The EU says the move would demolish any goodwill to reach a trade agreement. Britain’s decision to break international law by overwriting part of the EU Withdrawal Agreement has alarmed European leaders and threatens to scuttle fragile negotiations on future U.K.-EU relations currently being held in London. The EU warned it would take legal action, if necessary.

LVMH-TIFFANY

Dueling over diamonds: LVMH says Tiffany not worth buyout

PARIS (AP) — It’s an ugly spat for such a glamorous industry: French luxury powerhouse LVMH and U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co. are blaming each other for the collapse of what would have been the sector’s biggest-ever buyout deal.

Paris-based LVMH announced Wednesday it was abandoning the $14.5 billion takeover plan because of French government concern about proposed U.S. tariffs. But after Tiffany sued to enforce the deal, LVMH lashed back and threatened legal action of its own. Even before Wednesday’s announcement, the deal’s value had been eroded by wider industry troubles. The coronavirus pandemic has caused retail sales to plunge around the world.

CITIGROUP-CEO

Jane Fraser to become Citi CEO; 1st woman to lead major bank

NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup’s Jane Fraser will become the first woman to ever lead a Wall Street bank when she succeeds CEO Michael Corbat in February. The New York bank announced the succession Thursday.

Fraser is currently head of Citi’s global consumer banking division, a major part of the bank that oversees checking and savings accounts but also Citi’s massive credit card business. She’s been with Citi for 16 years. Fraser’s climb to the CEO role is a major accomplishment in an industry long dominated by men. Corbat led Citigroup for eight years, rebuilding the company after it nearly collapsed during the Great Recession and 2008 financial crisis.