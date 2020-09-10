Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

National-World

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES

10 now dead in massive Northern California wildfire

GRIDLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California wildfire has become the state’s deadliest of the year, with at least 10 people confirmed dead, and the toll could climb because 16 people are missing. Butte County sheriff’s investigators found seven bodies on Thursday, a day after three other victims were discovered. Among those unaccounted for are grandparents who told their son they were going to try to escape the flames by finding shelter in a pond. The weeks-old fire was about 50% contained when winds drove it into explosive growth on Tuesday. Some 2,000 homes and other buildings officials have burned. The fire is among five this year that have set records for the most land ever burned, including a blaze that broke the mark Thursday as the largest ever.

SEPT 11-ANNIVERSARY

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is changing commemorations of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Because of a split over how to hold observances in a time of social distancing, there will be dueling ceremonies Friday at the 9/11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. President Donald Trump is speaking at a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, where Democratic challenger Joe Biden intends to pay respects later in the day. Biden also plans to attend the observance at ground zero, while Vice President Mike Pence is due there and at the alternate observance nearby.

DEPUTY KILLED-SUSPECT

North Carolina deputy shot to death; suspect killed

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot by a break-in suspect, and that the suspect was then killed when other deputies returned fire. News outlets report 35-year-old Henderson County Deputy Ryan Hendrix died Thursday afternoon, hours after being shot when he and other deputies responded to a call about a vehicle break-in. Sheriff Lowell Griffin said a homeowner noticed someone breaking into a car. Griffin said the man and the homeowner exchanged gunfire before deputies arrived. The sheriff said the suspect appeared to comply with commands to show his hands before shooting Hendrix in the face.

GOLD STAR FAMILIES-TRUMP

Gold Star families fault Trump on alleged ‘loser’ remarks

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Two Gold Star families in Massachusetts are criticizing disparaging remarks President Donald Trump allegedly made about veterans and those in the military. The families of Pfc. John Hart and Lance Cpl. Travis Desiato — who were both killed serving in Iraq — spoke out in front of the Hart-Desiato Bridge on Thursday, which was dedicated in honor of the two in 2018. Trump has faced criticism for allegedly denigrating American war dead as “losers” and “suckers.” He has denied the allegation, first reported by The Atlantic magazine last week. Joseph DeSiato, father of Travis, said the pair joined the military after the 9/11 attacks.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TRUMP

Trump revels in packed Michigan crowd amid book fallout

FREELAND, Mich. (AP) — Reeling from another crisis of his own making, President Donald Trump tried to refocus attention on his Democratic rival at a rally in battleground Michigan Thursday as he pushed to move past revelations that he purposefully played down the danger of the coronavirus last winter. But the virus controversy followed him as he faced new pushback from local officials worried about the growing size of his rallies and his campaign’s repeated flouting of public health guidelines intended to halt the COVID-19 spread. That includes Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who raised alarms about Thursday’s event. Trump, however, reveled in the crowd of several thousand, packed shoulder-to-shoulder in a cavernous airport hangar, mostly without masks.

BACKYARD PARTY-DEATH

Black woman’s party death gets renewed scrutiny in Georgia

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — The 2018 death of a Black woman during an adult sleepover party in northern Georgia is getting renewed attention since authorities launched a new investigation. The family of 40-year-old Tamla Horsford has long suspected foul play after she was found dead in the yard of a Forsyth County home. Sheriff’s investigators concluded she died after accidentally falling from a second-story deck. Detectives also found marijuana and a high level of alcohol in her blood. Still, questions about Horsford’s death gained traction on social media amid the recent outcry against racial injustice. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation agreed to take the case in June.

SCHOOL ATTENDANCE ARREST

Student arrested for attending school in person, in protest

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — A high school senior has been arrested after showing up in protest on days he had been scheduled for remote learning. Newsday reports that 17-year-old Maverick Stow was arrested Thursday on a trespassing charge and told to appear in court Sept. 24. He was also issued a five-day suspension for appearing at William Floyd High School on New York’s Long Island three days this week. Stow says he believes students should be in school five days a week. The district says that if he continues to try to attend in person, the high school will have to close to in-person instruction altogether.

JORDAN

Explosions occur at Jordanian military munitions depot

ZARQA, Jordan (AP) — Several explosions have occurred in a Jordanian military base warehouse where unsuitable mortar bombs were being dismantled. The warehouses are in an isolated area east of Zarqa, and the surrounding area was sealed by security forces. A government spokesperson said no injuries have been recorded, and a preliminary investigation indicated an electrical fault caused the explosions. The statement from the armed forces said a committee was formed to determine the causes of the explosion.

UNITED NATIONS-GERMANY-RUSSIA-NAVALNY

Russia clashes with Germany and West over Navalny poisoning

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has clashed with Germany and five of its Western allies over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Moscow’s ambassador demanded evidence Thursday that a Soviet-era nerve agent was responsible, and Germany’s envoy countered that his country’s findings have been handed over to the international chemical weapons watchdog. The confrontation came at the monthly U.N. Security Council meeting on chemical weapons in Syria. The United States, Belgium, Britain, Estonia and France expressed grave concern at Germany’s finding that 44-year-old Navalny was the victim of a chemical weapons attack using a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok group.

BC-FINANCIAL-MARKETS

Asian shares mixed after technology fall leads US stock fall

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading mixed following a selloff of technology shares on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark recouped earlier losses and was trading higher early Friday, but shares fell in South Korea and Australia and were little changed in Shanghai. On Wall Street, technology shares once again led the way lower. Analysts say investors are preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic and hopes for development of a safe, effective vaccine. While Big Tech is benefiting from the shift to online life that the pandemic and ensuing stay-at-home economy has accelerated, critics said their stocks prices have surged too high.