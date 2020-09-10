Wall Street-Heavily Traded

National-World

Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time

General Electric Co down .115 6.045

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust down .950 338.840

Ford Motor up .020 6.990

Wells Fargo & Co up .405 24.245

Bank of America Corp down .110 25.400

iShares Silver Trust up .010 25.190

Carnival Corp paired stock up .580 18.240

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd up .415 18.345

Direxion S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares up .055 5.715

AT&T Inc down .255 29.115

The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .010 1.050

iBio Inc up .030 2.030

New Gold Inc up .035 1.925

B2gold Corp down .030 6.640

iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .370 33.970

DPW Holdings Inc down .025 2.155

Taseko Mines Ltd down .030 1.070

Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund unchanged 2.900

Cheniere Energy Inc up .110 49.440

NovaGold Resources Inc up .020 11.220

And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:

Apple Inc down .820 116.500

Satsuma Pharmeceuticals Inc down 14.900 8.440

Yield 10 Biosciences Inc up 2.600 6.950

Tesla Inc up 18.640 384.920

Nikola Corp down 3.345 39.025

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ down .020 24.580

American Airlines Group Inc up .115 13.165

FuelCell Energy Inc down .451 2.179

ProShares UltraPro QQQ up .130 132.200

Advanced Micro Devices down 1.050 80.860