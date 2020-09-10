Wall Street-Heavily Traded
Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time
General Electric Co down .115 6.045
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust down .950 338.840
Ford Motor up .020 6.990
Wells Fargo & Co up .405 24.245
Bank of America Corp down .110 25.400
iShares Silver Trust up .010 25.190
Carnival Corp paired stock up .580 18.240
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd up .415 18.345
Direxion S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares up .055 5.715
AT&T Inc down .255 29.115
The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .010 1.050
iBio Inc up .030 2.030
New Gold Inc up .035 1.925
B2gold Corp down .030 6.640
iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .370 33.970
DPW Holdings Inc down .025 2.155
Taseko Mines Ltd down .030 1.070
Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund unchanged 2.900
Cheniere Energy Inc up .110 49.440
NovaGold Resources Inc up .020 11.220
And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:
Apple Inc down .820 116.500
Satsuma Pharmeceuticals Inc down 14.900 8.440
Yield 10 Biosciences Inc up 2.600 6.950
Tesla Inc up 18.640 384.920
Nikola Corp down 3.345 39.025
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ down .020 24.580
American Airlines Group Inc up .115 13.165
FuelCell Energy Inc down .451 2.179
ProShares UltraPro QQQ up .130 132.200
Advanced Micro Devices down 1.050 80.860
