Wall Street-Heavily Traded

National-World

Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd up .577 18.507

Carnival Corp paired stock up .525 18.185

Wells Fargo & Co up .705 24.545

Ford Motor up .010 6.980

General Electric Co down .044 6.116

Transocean Ltd up .005 1.055

Bank of America Corp up .150 25.660

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up 1.580 341.370

Slack Technologies Inc up .905 26.145

SPDR Financial Sector up .115 25.005

The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .015 1.045

iBio Inc up .035 2.035

New Gold Inc up .030 1.920

B2gold Corp down .010 6.660

iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .480 34.080

Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund unchanged 2.900

Alexco Resources Corp up .050 2.930

Kaleyra SpA up .740 8.260

Avino Silver & Gold Ltd up .034 1.124

NovaGold Resources Inc up .070 11.270

And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:

Apple Inc up .925 118.245

Yield 10 Biosciences Inc up 3.192 7.542

Satsuma Pharmeceuticals Inc down 17.115 6.225

Nikola Corp down 2.620 39.750

Tesla Inc up 29.275 395.555

American Airlines Group Inc up .110 13.160

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ down .870 23.730

Advanced Micro Devices down .260 81.650

Peloton Interactive Inc class A up 2.461 93.631

Rockwell Medical Inc up .200 1.430