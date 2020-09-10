Wall Street-Heavily Traded
Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd up .577 18.507
Carnival Corp paired stock up .525 18.185
Wells Fargo & Co up .705 24.545
Ford Motor up .010 6.980
General Electric Co down .044 6.116
Transocean Ltd up .005 1.055
Bank of America Corp up .150 25.660
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up 1.580 341.370
Slack Technologies Inc up .905 26.145
SPDR Financial Sector up .115 25.005
The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .015 1.045
iBio Inc up .035 2.035
New Gold Inc up .030 1.920
B2gold Corp down .010 6.660
iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .480 34.080
Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund unchanged 2.900
Alexco Resources Corp up .050 2.930
Kaleyra SpA up .740 8.260
Avino Silver & Gold Ltd up .034 1.124
NovaGold Resources Inc up .070 11.270
And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:
Apple Inc up .925 118.245
Yield 10 Biosciences Inc up 3.192 7.542
Satsuma Pharmeceuticals Inc down 17.115 6.225
Nikola Corp down 2.620 39.750
Tesla Inc up 29.275 395.555
American Airlines Group Inc up .110 13.160
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ down .870 23.730
Advanced Micro Devices down .260 81.650
Peloton Interactive Inc class A up 2.461 93.631
Rockwell Medical Inc up .200 1.430