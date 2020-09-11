AM Prep-Cooler Copy

National-World

9/11 COMMEMORATIONS COLORED BY CORONAVIRUS

NEW YORK (AP) — In a year when the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped countless American rituals, even the commemoration of 9/11 could not escape unchanged.

The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims’ names in person. Vice President Mike Pence is expected at both those remembrances in New York, while President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden plan to go to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania.

In New York, the double beams of light that evoke the fallen twin towers were nearly canceled in the name of virus safety, until an uproar restored the tribute. The Fire Department has cited the virus in urging members to skip observances of the 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, among them almost 350 firefighters.

Some victims’ relatives say they understand the ground zero observance had to change in a year when so much else has. Others fear the pandemic is making plain what they have feared was happening unspoken: that the commitment to “Never Forget” is fading.

“It’s another smack in the face,” says Jim Riches, who lost his son Jimmy, a firefighter.

The father is staying home on the anniversary for the first time this year because he doesn’t want to take chances with the coronavirus after a prior illness. But he feels others should have the option of reciting the names of the dead on the memorial plaza, instead of listening to a recording.

Memorial leaders said they wanted to avoid close contact among readers, who are usually paired at the podium. But to Riches, a retired fire battalion chief and frequent critic of the memorial organization, the decision sounds like an excuse for sidelining the families’ role in commemorating 9/11.

“I wish they wouldn’t forget, but they’re trying to,” he says.

TRUMP TRIES TO PUT “PLAYING DOWN” CONTROVERSY BEHIND HIM WITH MICHIGAN RALLY

FREELAND, Mich. (AP) — Amid a political crisis of his own making, President Donald Trump tried to refocus attention on the economy at a rally in battleground Michigan yesterday evening as he pushed to move past revelations that he had been determined to play down the danger of the coronavirus last winter despite describing it in private as “deadly stuff.”

But the virus controversy followed him. Trump faced renewed pushback from officials worried that his rallies are growing in size and flouting public health guidelines intended to halt the COVID-19 spread. This week, the state of Nevada became the first to scuttle his plans for rallies initially set for Las Vegas and Reno. Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also raised alarms about last night’s event.

Trump reveled in the crowd of several thousand, packed shoulder-to-shoulder in an airport hangar, mostly without masks.

Trump is grappling with fallout from a new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward. In a series of interviews with Woodward, the president spoke frankly about the dangers posed by the virus — even as he downplayed them publicly — and admitted he had tried to mislead the public. The book, based on recorded phone interviews, has refocused attention on Trump’s handling of the virus, a subject he has tried to shift away from less than two months before Election Day.

“Donald Trump knew all along just how deadly this virus is,” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a virtual fundraiser. “He knew and purposefully played it down because all he was concerned about was his reelection, didn’t want to affect economic growth.”

Congress’ top Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, set the party’s theme on the subject: “Trump lied and people died.”

But Trump, answering questions at the White House, insisted “there was no lie” in his often-dismissive public comments about the virus last February and March.

UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE BOOST TO END, WITH NO EXTENSION IN SIGHT

UNDATED (AP) — The temporary $300-a-week unemployment insurance boost implemented by President Donald Trump is about to end, with no extension in sight.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says in an email to The Associated Press that it has distributed $30 billion of the $44 billion it had set aside for the benefit. The agency says the fund was enough to cover six weeks of additional jobless aid starting Aug. 1, so unemployed workers won’t receive any more after this week.

FEMA emphasized that all eligible recipients will get the $300 boost to cover six weeks, a period that ended Sept. 5.

Some states had technical obstacles that delayed the payments, and the federal government is still in the process of approving other states’ plans to distribute the money. Eligible workers who have not yet received the $300-a-week supplement or have received less than six weeks’ worth, will receive payments for their full share, according to FEMA. After that, the fund will be dry.

FEDERAL APPEALS PANEL BLOCKS TRUMP ADMIN. ORDER TO EXCLUDE PEOPLE IN U.S. ILLEGALLY FROM CENSUS

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Saying the president had exceeded his authority, a panel of three federal judges on Thursday blocked an order from President Donald Trump that tried to exclude people in the country illegally from being counted when congressional districts are redrawn.

The federal judges in New York, in granting an injunction, said the presidential order issued in late July was unlawful. The judges prohibited Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose agency oversees the U.S. Census Bureau, from excluding people in the country illegally when handing in 2020 census figures used to calculate how many congressional seats each state gets.

According to the judges, the presidential order violated laws governing the execution of the once-a-decade census and also the process for redrawing congressional districts known as apportionment by requiring that two sets of numbers be presented — one with the total count and the other minus people living in the country illegally.

The judges said that those in the country illegally qualify as people to be counted in the states they reside. They declined to say whether the order violated the Constitution.

Opponents of the order said it was an effort to suppress the growing political power of Latinos in the U.S. and to discriminate against immigrant communities of color. They also said undocumented residents use the nation’s roads, parks and other public amenities and should be taken into account for any distribution of federal resources.

The lawsuits challenging the presidential order in New York were brought by a coalition of cities, civil rights groups and states led by New York. Because the lawsuits dealt with questions about apportionment, it was heard by a three-judge panel that allows the decision to be appealed directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.

RESIDENTS OF OREGON TOWN ASSESS LOSSES AFTER WILDFIRES

PHOENIX, Ore. (AP) — Stunned residents of the small Oregon town of Phoenix walked through a scene of devastation yesterday after one of the state’s many wildfires wiped out much of their community, including a mobile home park, houses and businesses.

But even as residents in southern Oregon near the California border were assessing their losses, other wildfires in the northwest part of the state were growing, with more people told to flee for their lives.

By yesterday afternoon, a fire approached Molalla, triggering a mandatory evacuation order for the community of about 9,000 people 30 miles south of Portland. The state Department of Corrections says a women’s prison less than a mile from Interstate 5 in Portland’s southern suburbs was being evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

GEO. WASHINGTON U PROFESSOR WHO POSED AS BLACK WOMAN RESIGNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The George Washington University history professor who confessed to posing as a Black woman for her entire career has resigned.

The school, based in Washington D.C., has announced that Jessica Krug “has resigned her position, effective immediately.” In a message on Twitter, the university says Krug’s classes will be taught by other faculty members.

Krug, who taught African American history and specialized in issues of African culture and diaspora, admitted last week in a blog post that she had presented herself as Afro Caribbean from New York when she is in fact a white Jewish woman from suburban Kansas City.

She expressed deep remorse and blamed her years-long deception on “unaddressed mental health demons” dating back to childhood.

Krug has not spoken publicly since the blog post and did not respond to a request for comment.