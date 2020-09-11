AM Prep-Cyber Corner

National-World

IN THE NEWS: MAN ACCUSED OF MAKING BOMB THREAT DURING ZOOM LECTURE FREE ON BOND

HOUSTON (AP) — A man accused of making a bomb threat against the University of Houston during a Zoom lecture is now free on bond. A federal magistrate has set bond at $200,000 for Ibraheem Ahmed Al Bayati. During the hearing in federal court in Houston, the judge also ordered Al Bayati put on home confinement with a GPS monitor. Further, his use of a computer is restricted — and monitored. Al Bayati, age 19, is accused by federal authorities of joining a university lecture on Zoom on Sept. 2 and interrupting it by saying “what does any of this have to do with the fact that UH is about to get bombed in a few days?” He has told investigators the incident was a joke concocted by him and a friend. If convicted, Al Bayati faces up to 10 years in prison.

IN THE NEWS: BALTIMORE AERIAL SURVEILLANCE TO BE CONSIDERED BY FEDERAL APPEALS PANEL

UNDATED (AP) — It’s up to a panel of federal appeals court judges to decide whether the city of Baltimore can keep using an aerial surveillance program as a high-tech crime-fighting tool. And so far, there’s no clear consensus on which way they will decide. The three-judge panel, which is based in Richmond, Virginia, heard oral arguments on the issue remotely yesterday. But the members of the panel seemed to have differing views on the subject. The American Civil Liberties Union has sued over the aerial surveillance, saying it violates people’s Constitutional right to be free of indiscriminate searches — and their expectation of privacy.

ON THE WEB: NFL RETURNS, AMID CORONAVIRUS, SOCIAL PROTESTS

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Some 17,000 fans of the Kansas City Chiefs filed into Arrowhead Stadium for a socially distanced — and socially aware — start to the NFL season. Both the Super Bowl champs and the Houston Texans stood together arm-in-am on the field before the game — as a show of unity amid ongoing protests of systemic racism and police brutality. Meanwhile Chiefs’ fans were barred from wearing headdresses or war paint — amid the push for social justice following the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. When other teams take the field Sunday, some will play before empty stands, while others will see crowds reduced, based on team and state policy — in an effort to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.

___

Online:

NFL site: https://www.nfl.com