AM Prep-Kickers

National-World

DRONE CARRYING CONTRABAND CAUGHT IN PRISON NET

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — It was an over-the-top effort to get some contraband into a Mississippi prison. But the plan netted no benefit to any prisoners inside — because the drone got caught in a net. Corrections officials say the drone was used to try to get marijuana, cigarette lighters and cellphones into the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl. But when it got caught in a net at the prison on Aug. 26 the plot was thwarted. Investigators traced the drone’s flights and eventually tracked it to security video showing two people launching it. Both men confessed — and made court appearances this week on charges of trying to smuggle contraband into a prison. Prison officials say the captured drone will be reprogrammed for use by officials at the lockup.

BIG CAT GOES MISSING

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — People near the New Hampshire town of Merrimack are being asked to keep an eye out for a cat. Make that a big cat. The feline’s name is Spartacus, an African serval cat that was reported missing two days ago. The cat, which weighs 40 pounds, was adopted from a zoo four years ago. Dean King says Spartacus usually spends the day at home in an enclosure — and has the run of the place at night. King says when his wife opened the door to let the dog in two nights ago, Spartacus took off running — and hasn’t been seen since. Police are asking anyone who sees the cat to call the authorities.