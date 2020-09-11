AM Prep-Music

National-World

KANYE WEST’S BALLOT CHALLENGE IN WISCONSIN COULD CREATE DELAY

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The voting process in Wisconsin is getting complicated, in part because of Kanye West. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ordered that no absentee ballots will be mailed in the state until the court either gives the go-ahead or makes future rulings about who will be on the ballot. West filed an appeal after the Wisconsin Elections Commission rejected his bid to be on the ballot as a presidential candidate. A Brown County judge says he hopes to rule on West’s lawsuit in the coming days, which might cause more delays. Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins has filed a separate lawsuit to get on Wisconsin’s ballot. Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Meagan Wolfe says some clerks may have already mailed ballots without West and Hawkins listed. Second ballots may need to be mailed with special instructions if West or Hawkins makes the ballot.

OHIO REJECTS KANYE WEST’S PRESIDENTIAL BID APPEAL

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled Kanye West will not be on the ballot as an independent presidential candidate in November. The court ruled unanimously that Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose acted lawfully in rejecting West’s signatures and other paperwork. LaRose had said the signatures did not match information on the documents. West is on the ballot in 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

CAT STEVENS DUETS WITH HIMSELF ON “FATHER AND SON”

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Yusuf has recorded a duet with Cat Stevens, and you’re right, it’s the same person. Yusuf, as Stevens is known as now, has re-recorded his song “Father and Son,” where he has fused a new vocal of himself singing the father part with a recording he made in 1970 singing the son part. He’s also released a stop-frame animated video showing a father and son living in the same house trying to understand each other. The song will appear on Yusuf’s upcoming album, “Tea for the Tillerman 2,” on which Yusuf reimagines the eleven songs from the original “Tea for the Tillerman” album. It comes out a week from today.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND PLAN RELEASE OF “LETTER TO YOU”

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band cranked out a new album in five days. “Letter To You” will come out Oct. 23. It has nine new songs and three newly-recorded versions of songs that predate Springsteen’s 1973 debut album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, New Jersey.” Those three songs are “Janey Needs A Shooter,” “If I Was The Priest” and “Song for Orphans.” Springsteen says the band played completely live in the studio with no overdubs, and he calls it “one of the greatest recording experiences” he’s ever had.

HELEN REDDY’S LIFE IS EXPLORED IN FILM “I AM WOMAN”

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — To show up in the U.S. with $230, a single suitcase and a three-year-old and expect to become a music star is a story of optimism — and it’s the story of a new film about Helen Reddy. Actor Tilda Cobham-Hervey, who portrays Reddy in the movie “I Am Woman,” says Reddy’s story got even more complicated when she wanted to release the song “I Am Woman,” because her label hated it. Cobham-Hervey says when Reddy could not find a song that expressed who she was, she wrote it herself, then fought to release it. The song is now considered a feminist anthem. The film “I Am Woman” is in theaters and on demand starting today.

JOSE FELICIANO DEPICTED IN CHILDREN’S BOOK ABOUT “FELIZ NAVIDAD”

NEW YORK (AP) – A children’s book based on the Jose Feliciano song “Feliz Navidad” is now on sale. The book imagines Feliciano as a musical superhero who flies around the world on Christmas Eve in a flying convertible to sing “Feliz Navidad” for people of all ages. It was written by Helen Murphy, the CEO of Feliciano’s record label, Anthem. Meanwhile, a documentary called “Jose Feliciano: Behind This Guitar” will premiere at the Nashville Film Festival, which will be virtual beginning Oct. 1.

GRAMMY MUSEUM STARTS STREAMING SERVICE

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Eilish (EYE’-lish) and Finneas are among the acts who will help launch the Grammy Museum’s new subscription streaming service called “COLLECTION:live.” Eilish recorded a new interview for the launch of the service, which will be $2.99 a month or $29.99 a year. The service will feature new and old performances and interviews from acts like Barbra Streisand, Selena Gomez, Alessia Cara (ah-LES’-ee-ah KAR’-ah), Panic at the Disco and Cheap Trick starting Sept. 17. On Sept. 24, there will be new content from BTS, Tame Impala and Rufus Wainwright, among others.