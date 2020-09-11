AP college football preview advisory

National-World

To help you prepare for this most unusual college football season

TOP 25 POLL AND PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

FBC–T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Clemson is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, a poll that includes nine teams that will not play this fall. Ohio State is one of those teams and was ranked No. 2, followed by Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 850 words, photos Aug. 24. With agate list (sent) and a Reality Check analysis (sent Aug. 25).

— The regular-season weekly poll will begin on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. and will then be sent every Sunday at 2 p.m. through the rest of the regular season; the exact schedule is subject to change. The final poll will be sent approximately an hour after the national championship game in Miami the evening of Monday, Jan. 11.

— AP TOP 25 PODCAST. The AP Top 25 podcast is published weekly on Tuesday evenings. It can be found on APNews.com and iTunes.

— AP Sports Extra: Preseason AP Top 25. A paginated look at the preseason AP Top 25 college football poll is available in AP Newsroom by searching for “Sports Extra” under the Graphics tab. The pages takes a quick look at the teams that are ranked, including Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that have canceled their fall seasons. Please contact Barry Bedlan at bbedlan@ap.org with any questions.

FBC–AP PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is back for another season and he headlines The Associated Press preseason All-America team that includes 23 players who will not suit up this fall. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 400 words, photos Aug. 25. With agate list.

PREVIEWS

FBC—SEASON PRIMER

The college football season is about to kick off in earnest, including a handful of games this week. It will be different than any other because of the pandemic. Of 130 teams in major college football, 77 are playing this fall. The other 53, including the entire Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed their seasons. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 900 words, photos Sept. 2.

Also:

— Conference previews (ACC, Big 12, SEC, Conference USA, American, Sun Belt) were sent Sept. 1.

— Team previews for ACC, Big 12, SEC and other select teams were sent Sept. 1.

TOP STORIES

FBC–VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTACT TRACING

The most significant challenge to playing a college football season during a pandemic could be contact tracing. Can teams function if a single positive tests leads to multiple players forced into quarantine? The guidelines can differ from state to state and how to apply them could be different from campus to campus. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 950 words, photos Sept. 11.

FBC—COLLEGE FOOTBALL-TV

Networks covering college football may need to be flexible not only this year but in future seasons. With decreasing revenues and two Power Five conferences not playing, the economics have certainly changed the playing field. While ESPN appears OK with the ACC and SEC, Fox has had to scramble with the Big Ten and PAC 12 not playing this fall. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 750 words, photos Sept. 6.

FBO–VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE MAGIC NUMBER

As college and professional sports teams resume or begin their seasons, hoping to allow at least some fans into their facilities, they are faced with the same question: How many can safely attend? Is it 20 percent? 25 percent? A lot of work — and guesswork — goes into those seemingly random numbers. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 900 words, photos Sept. 3.

FBC–POWER TO THE PLAYERS

College athletes have spent the summer roiling the establishment, demanding accountability from coaches and administrators and insisting they be part of the conversation when their futures are being decided. Is it a movement or just a moment? By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 750 words, photos Aug. 31.

FBC—FALL WITHOUT FOOTBALL

Michigan’s Big House will be sitting empty when the leaves start to change this fall. Southern Cal’s famed white horse won’t be galloping triumphantly after a Trojans touchdown. No one at Ole Miss knows for sure if they’ll be belting out a well-lubricated “Hotty Toddy” in The Grove. From Ann Arbor to Los Angeles to Oxford, college football has either given up hope of playing in the fall or is trying desperately to hang on to some semblance of a season in the age of Covid-19. No matter what, it’s likely that Saturdays will never be quite the same again. By National Writer Paul Newberry. SENT: 950 words, photos Aug. 12.

FBC—SOUTH PLAYS ON

Folks in the South aren’t giving up on their beloved fall tradition of college football just yet. While other conferences have conceded the fall to COVID-19, the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 are holding out hope they can play a shortened season with uncertain national championship prospects. By Gary B. Graves and John Zenor. SENT: 750 words, photos Aug. 15.

FBC—VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPRING FOOTBALL

Back in April, the idea of moving the college football season to the spring of 2021 already was being tossed around but the idea fell by the wayside. Time to start talking about it a lot. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 750 words, photos Aug. 12. With separate on one coach’s plan for two seasons (sent).

FBC—POSITION VERSATILITY

College football teams set to play this fall are trying to help their depth amid the coronavirus pandemic by finding players capable of playing multiple positions. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley says it’s “something every coach in the country is thinking about right now.” That’s because positive tests, contact tracing and quarantines could abruptly alter any roster. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 750 words, photos Aug. 28.

FBC—VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL PROSPECTS

Some college football conferences scrapping the fall season has left NFL prospects with the dilemma of whether to leave now or wait around and see what’s going to happen. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they will not play, but there is talk about a season that could start in January and finish before the NFL draft. By Mitch Stacy. SENT: 750 words, photo Aug. 13.

FBC—VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOST FALL

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is ready to play football next month. Or in the winter. Or even the spring. He is among hundreds of players sidelined this fall by the pandemic. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 700 words, photos Aug. 11. With separate on coaches left in limbo (sent).

COMMENTARY

FBC—PAUL NEWBERRY-SPRING FOOTBALL

Well, it was fun while it lasted. For a few seasons, we could all look forward to a legitimate playoff system for determining the national champion and weren’t distracted by the musical chairs of schools bouncing from one conference to another. Now, college football is headed for a mess of a season. Or, dare we say, two seasons. By AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry. SENT: 800 words, photos Aug. 14.

SHAREABLES

— FBC–PICK SIX-OPT OUTS. Six opt outs with the biggest impact. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 600 words, photos Sept. 1.

— FBC–PICK SIX-GOOD PLAYERS ON BAD TEAMS, the best of the crop stuck on teams expected to struggle. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 600 words, photos Sept. 2.

— FBC–PICK SIX-SCHEDULE SCRAMBLE. Six teams whose seasons got harder or easier with revamped schedules. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 600 words, photos Sept. 3.

— FBC–PICK SIX-AWARDS, our way-too-early predictions for the top player awards, including the Heisman. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 600 words, photos Sept. 4.

— FBC–PICK SIX-IMPACT TRANSFERS, the top non-quarterback transfers who are ready to play. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 600 words, photos Sept. 5.

— FBC–PICK SIX-CRITICAL GAMES, the race to the national championship lost some tantalizing matchups. Now what? By Noah Trister. SENT: 600 words, photos Sept. 6.

— FBC–PICK SIX-IMPACT FRESHMAN, the top freshman to watch this season. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 600 words, photos Sept. 7.

— FBC–PICK SIX-PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS, the four teams we think will make the College Football Playoff. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 600 words, photos Sept. 8.

FEATURES

FBC—TACKLING A PROBLEM

College football coaches are adjusting on the fly while preparing their teams for game day. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out most spring practices and disrupted the rhythm of the preseason with player quarantines, uncertainty about when or if games would be played, or both. With that in mind, coaches have had to decide how many days and how much live blocking and tackling there would be in practices. There’s no one right answer. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. SENT: 700 words, photos Sept. 10.

FBC—VIRUS OUTBREAK-GETTING TO KICKOFF

DENTON, Texas — Houston Baptist still had three games scheduled for its eighth season when the Southland Conference decided against playing league games this fall. Then came the protocols and increased testing necessary to play in a pandemic. Like they had during practices, the Huskies wore face masks on the 300-mile bus ride for the opener of their abbreviated season at North Texas on Saturday night, one of the handful of games on a mostly empty weekend that otherwise would have been full of college football. Nearly 1,200 games have been canceled or postponed in Division I. The blow was particularly hard in the FCS, where only 15 of 127 teams have any games at all. HBU athletic director Steve Moniaci is glad they get to play, but said he’s “not going to feel comfortable about any of it until we’re done playing.” By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 750 words, photos Sept. 5.

FBC—LSU-BRENNAN’S TIME

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is well on his way to becoming a poster boy for upheld commitments and delayed gratification. All that’s left now is to finally fulfill the promise he showed as a record-setting Mississippi high school passer, who in 2016 became one of the most coveted quarterback recruits to commit to LSU during the tenure of ex-Tigers head coach Les Miles. By Brett Martel. SENT: 700 words, photo Aug. 19.

FBC—MISSOURI-NEW ZOU

It won’t take long for Eli Drinkwitz to learn just how far he has to go in building a “New Zou.” The new Missouri coach should have had a relatively soft opening but instead begins the season against Alabama in the opener Sept. 26 and national champion LSU two weeks later. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 700 words, photo Aug. 18.

FBC—VIRUS OUTBREAK-STILL PLAYING

FREMONT, Neb. — Midland University and four other small colleges in the state are moving forward with plans to play football this fall. Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers in Lincoln will be sitting idle because of the Big Ten decision to postpone the season until spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. Midland tight end Austin Harris invites Huskers fans to adopt Midland as its team to cheer for in 2020. By Eric Olson. SENT: 800 words, online video, photos Aug. 27.

DIGITAL NEWS EXPERIENCE

