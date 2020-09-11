AP Entertainment Digest for Friday, Sept. 11

National-World

FRIDAY, Sept. 11

TV-DREW BARRYMORE — Drew Barrymore is setting some high standards for herself in joining the world of television talk show hosts on Monday. She wants to emulate David Letterman and Howard Stern as interviewers. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 820 words, photos.

FILM-DAVID BYRNE – In a film festival season that’s been turned largely virtual, Spike Lee’s “American Utopia,” a documentary of David Byrne’s concert musical, has still supplied the giddy rush of live performance for a packed house. In an interview, Byrne talks about turning his staged show into a film. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 800 words by 6 p.m. EDT, photos.

NY FASHION WEEK-PREVIEW — With no celebs in the front row, no paparazzi chasing models down the streets, no stiletto-heeled crowds and virtually no live shows at all, is there even a point to doing Fashion Week in 2020? Well, yes, say organizers: It’s about business. And jobs. And survival. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

TV-MO WILLEMS — Writer-illustrator Mo Willems is joined by guests including Anthony Anderson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rachel Dratch and Oscar Nunez for a HBO “Storytime” special of readings and sketch comedy taped at the Kennedy Center. By TV Writer Lynn Elber, 700 words, photos.

REVIEWS

FILM REVIEW-BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 700 words. Film stills.

FILM REVIEW-UNPREGNANT. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 700 words. Film stills.

FILM REVIEW-THE SOCIAL DILEMMA. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT Tuesday: 800 words. Film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-ELIZABETH COOK. By Steven Wine. SENT: Tuesday: 230 words, album cover.

MUSIC REVIEW-SUZANNE VEGA. By Steven Wine. SENT: Wednesday, album cover.

BOOK REVIEW-MONOGAMY by Sue Miller. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. SENT Tuesday: 300 words, cover image

BOOK REVIEW-ROBERT B. PARKER’S FOOL PARADISE by Robert Lupica. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. SENT Tuesday: 390 words, cover image

BOOK REVIEW-JUST US by Claudia Rankine. By Jeff Rowe. SENT Wednesday: 300 words, cover image.