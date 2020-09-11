AP National News Calendar

National-World

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

SUNDAY, Sept. 13

No events of note.

MONDAY, Sept. 14

No events of note.

TUESDAY, Sept. 15

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases industrial production for August, 9:15 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for August, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for July, 10 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for September, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for July, 4 p.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates, statement scheduled for 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, Sept. 17

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases housing starts for August, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Sept. 18

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases current account trade deficit for the second quarter, 8:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 19

No events of note.

Sunday, Sept. 13:

No events of note.

Monday, Sept. 14:

Vice President Mike Pence visits Wisconsin and Montana.

WASHINGTON — Senate Foreign Relations Committee receives a closed briefing on global nuclear threats.

WASHINGTON — House Oversight and Reform subcommittee hearing on the U.S. Postal Service.

Tuesday, Sept. 15:

Vice President Mike Pence visits Ohio.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in Florida.

WASHINGTON — Officials from Israel and the United Arab Emirates meet at the White House to sign their deal normalizing relations.

WASHINGTON — Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on compensating college athletes.

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on whether Google has harmed competition in online advertising.

WASHINGTON — House Oversight and Reform subcommittee hearing on white supremacy and police departments.

FedEx Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Wednesday, Sept. 16:

WASHINGTON — Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee meeting on its investigation of the FBI’s Russia investigation.

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on digital copyright regulations.

WASHINGTON — Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the coronavirus response by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Thursday, Sept. 17:

Joe Biden town hall on CNN from Scranton, Pennsylvania.

WASHINGTON — House Ways and Means subcommittee meeting on enforcing the ban on imports produced by forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region.

WASHINGTON — House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on insider trading and corporate integrity during the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — House Homeland Security Committee hearing on global threats, with acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

WASHINGTON — Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on China.

Friday, Sept. 18:

President Donald Trump holds campaign events in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Saturday, Sept. 19:

No events of note.