AP News Digest 3:55 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

PACIFIC-NORTHWEST-WILDFIRES — Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon are growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. People evacuated statewide because of fires had climbed to an estimated 500,000 — more than 10 percent of the 4.2 million people in the state. By Gillian Flaccus and Andrew Selsky. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES — A Northern California wildfire that destroyed a foothill hamlet has become the state’s deadliest blaze of the year with 10 people confirmed dead — and the toll could climb as searchers look for 16 missing people. By Adam Beam and Brian Melley. SENT: 790 words, photos. With WILDFIRES-MEDIA ACCESS Media access to wildfires, disasters varies widely by state.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS — An analysis conducted by The Associated Press and Chalkbeat shows that districts where the vast majority of students are white are more than three times as likely as school districts that enroll mostly students of color to be open for some in-person learning. By Kalyn Belsha, Michael Rubinkam, Gabrielle Lamarr Lemee and Larry Fenn. SENT: 1,620 words, photos, videos. An abridged version of 1,000 words is also available.

SEPT 11-ANNIVERSARY — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths. In New York, a dispute over coronavirus-safety precautions is leading to split-screen remembrances. By Jennifer Peltz. SENT: 710 words, photos. With SEPT 11-ANNIVERSARY-THE LATEST.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-HARRIS — Trump says “nobody likes” Kamala Harris. He says it would be “an insult to our country” if she became the first female president. And he repeatedly mispronounces her first name. Trump is focusing on Harris as he has sometimes struggled to land on a consistent, coherent attack against Biden. By Kathleen Ronayne and Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 790 words, photos.

LEBANON-FOREIGN-HANDS — During his visit this month, French President Emmanuel Macron gave Lebanon’s politicians a road map for policy changes and reform, set deadlines for them to take action and told them he’d be back in December to check on progress. It was a hands-on approach that angered some in Lebanon and was welcomed by others. And it revived a bitter question in the tiny Mediterranean country: Can Lebanese rule themselves? By Bassem Mroue. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

NEPAL-YOUNG PROTESTERS — Hundreds of young people in Nepal demanded a better government response to the coronavirus pandemic, and they got one. SENT: 770 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PERU’S-FORGOTTEN-INDIGENOUS — As COVID-19 spread quickly through Peru’s Amazon, the Indigenous Shipibo community decided to turn to the wisdom of their ancestors. SENT: 920 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRENCH HOSPITAL — Beds are filling up at a small ward in a mid-sized hospital in Marseille, reflecting the growing pressure on medical facilities across France as infections resurge. SENT: 860 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ASIA — India edges closer to recording nearly 100,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours as it orders retesting of many people whose first results were from the less reliable rapid antigen tests being widely used. SENT: 540 words, photo. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MYANMAR — Myanmar reimposes its toughest measures so far to control the spread of the coronavirus, banning travel out of the country’s biggest city, Yangon, and grounding all domestic flights. SENT: 400 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

BACKYARD-PARTY-DEATH — Black woman’s party death gets renewed scrutiny in Georgia. SENT: 440 words, photos.

GOLD STAR FAMILIES-TRUMP — Gold Star families fault Trump on alleged “loser” remarks. SENT: 340 words, photos.

FREEWAY SHOOTING — Shooting investigation halts traffic on California freeway. SENT: 90 words.

DEPUTY KILLED-SUSPECT — North Carolina deputy shot to death; suspect killed. SENT: 160 words.

NETHERLANDS-POLICE CAR RAMMED — Van repeatedly rams police car in Amsterdam, driver arrested. SENT: 90 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2020-THREATENED INCUMBENTS — In this year’s fight for House control, long-term incumbents of both parties are fighting to preserve their careers. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-WILDFIRES — Wildfires raging in three U.S. Western states have put pressure on both presidential campaigns to respond. SENT: 890 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE — The Trump administration charges a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process. SENT: 910 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

INDIA-CHINA-MILITARY STANDOFF — The Indian and Chinese foreign ministers agree that their troops should disengage from a tense border standoff, maintain proper distance and ease tensions in the cold-desert Ladakh region where the two sides in June had their deadliest clash in decades. SENT: 710 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-PEACE TALKS — Much anticipated negotiations between Afghanistan’s warring parties are likely to be “contentious,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns, but are the only way forward if Afghans are to find peace after decades of relentless conflict. SENT: 710 words, photo.

UNITED-NATIONS-GERMANY-RUSSIA-NAVALNY — Russia clashes with Germany and five of its Western allies over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. SENT: 620 words, photo.

COLOMBIA-POLICE-UNREST — Violent clashes erupted in Colombia’s capital following the death of a man in police custody, with angry citizens setting fire to city buses, vandalizing police stations and squaring off with officers in confrontations that killed seven people. SENT: 620 words, photos.

NATIONAL

LAS-VEGAS-SHOOTING-SETTLEMENT — More than 4,400 relatives and victims of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history could receive a total of $800 million in payouts from MGM Resorts International and its insurers by January, the casino giant and attorneys say. SENT: 570 words, photos.

GEORGE FLOYD-INVESTIGATION — Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say that each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s arrest by pointing fingers at one another. SENT: 760 words, photos.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-ALTON-STERLING — Attorneys representing the children of Alton Sterling, a Black man fatally shot by a Baton Rouge police officer in 2016, say that a decision by local officials against offering $5 million to settle a pending civil case showed they were uninformed about the matter. SENT: 490 words.

HOUSTON POLICE SHOOTING — Four Houston police officers have been terminated after an internal investigation determined they did not use reasonable force when they fired their weapons 21 times at a man who had been experiencing a mental health crisis, killing him in April after he was already injured and on the ground, the city’s police chief announces. SENT: 990 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed following a selloff of technology shares on Wall Street. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 680 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-RIO TINTO — Rio Tinto chief executive will leave the Anglo-Australian mining giant by March over the destruction of Australian Indigenous sacred sites to access iron ore, the company says. SENT: 350 words, photos.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY — The British economy recoups some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures show. SENT: 490 words, photo.

SPORTS

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTACT TRACING — College sports leaders have said they expect disruptions to the college football season that has just begun. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 4 a.m., photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

TV-DREW BARRYMORE — Drew Barrymore is setting a high standard for herself as she joins the world of daytime talk show hosts next week. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 860 words, photo.

