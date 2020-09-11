AP Sports Digest

National-World

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBN–TEXANS-CHIEFS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just about the only thing that looked familiar about the NFL’s long-awaited return was the sight of Patrick Mahomes effortlessly leading the Kansas City Chiefs up and down the field. The Super Bowl MVP threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score, and the Chiefs began defense of their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20 before a socially distanced crowd of about 17,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. With The Latest. Sidebars on Virus Outbreak (sent), Native American imagery (sent) and Texans Defeat (sent).

TEN–US OPEN

NEW YORK — Serena Williams’ latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam title ended with a three-set loss to Victoria Azarena in the U.S. Open semifinals. Williams already was having trouble keeping up with the pace of Azarenka when Williams needed a trainer to wrap her lower left leg in the final set. Azarenka will face Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s final. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 985 words, photos. With Glance (sent); Men’s Doubles (sent); US Open-Men (lookahead to Friday’s semis, sent).

FBC–VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTACT TRACING

College sports leaders have said they expect disruptions to the college football season that has just begun. About a dozen games have already been postponed because of the pandemic. Contact tracing is proving to be a key part of life for campus health officials. Differences in deciding who plays and who doesn’t could loom large over this college football season. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos.

BKN–LAKERS-ROCKETS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Davis was the biggest player on the floor, and the Houston Rockets had no answers. Davis had 29 points and 12 rebounds, LeBron James finished one assist shy of a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers topped the Rockets 110-100 to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 835 words, photos. With Tipoff (lookahead to Friday’s Celtics-Raptors, Clippers-Nuggets, sent).

NOTABLE

FBN–NFL THIS WEEK

Life at 40. Well, 41 and 43. How sweet it can be. In the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL annals, during one of the most anticipated openers the league has seen — though it won’t be seen by fans at the Superdome because of the coronavirus pandemic — Tom Brady makes his Buccaneers debut against that youngster Drew Brees and the Saints. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 1,730 words, photos.

FBN–COWBOYS-PRESCOTT’S MENTAL HEALTH

FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott says he was already feeling the emotional burden of the pandemic when the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys received word that one of his brothers had died by suicide in the spring. Prescott acknowledged the cause of Jace Prescott’s death for the first time in a recent TV interview set to air this weekend. On Thursday, Prescott told reporters who cover the team he sought help from family, coaches and teammates past and present, and sports psychologist Chad Bohling. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 750 words, photo. With FBN–Prescott-Bayless (sent).

HKN—GOLDEN KNIGHTS-STARS

EDMONTON, Alberta — The entire Dallas Stars bench was yelling out to Joe Pavelski about what to do with the puck after a broken play only seconds into overtime. Pavelski delivered with a cross-ice pass to a breaking Alexander Radulov, who scored 31 seconds in for a 3-2 victory that gave the Stars a 2-1 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference final. SENT: 900 words, photos. With HKN–Playoffs-Eastern Conference (sent).

FBC–WEEKEND PREVIEW

This college football season is already so odd that it’s unclear whether this is Week 1 or Week 2. Was Labor Day weekend, with a handful of games and no Power Five conferences involved, Week 0? Regardless, the season is ramping up — but not without hiccups. There are 20 games on the docket this weekend. Some of them kind of interesting. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos.

FBN—DOLPHINS-PROTEST VIDEO

MIAMI — Black and white Miami Dolphins players and coach Brian Flores released a video on social media saying they’ll protest racial injustice by remaining in their locker room during the national anthem. The two-minute, 15-second video featured nearly 20 players trading stern rhymes about the nation’s social protest movement. SENT: 185 words.

FBN–PATRIOTS-NEWTON

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — There are a lot of things Cam Newton is feeling as he prepares to take the field Sunday to succeed Tom Brady as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. Pressure isn’t one of them. By Kyle Hightower. SENT: 750 words, photo.

GLF–ANA INSPIRATION

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Nelly Korda has had Grand Slam events on her mind for the last two weeks, not just her own, and she made it through the first round of the ANA Inspiration with just the start she wanted. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 940 words, photos.

GLF–SAFEWAY OPEN

NAPA, Calif. — Russell Knox shot a 9-under 63 to take the first-round lead in the Safeway Open, the first event of the new PGA Tour season. By Michael Wagaman. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FBN—SOFI STADIUM-SCOREBOARD

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — SoFi Stadium is striking for many different reasons, but the signature element of the opulent new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers hangs 122 feet above the playing field. That would be the world’s first dual-sided, center-hung videoboard, which marks another evolution in scoreboard development and how fans consume information during games. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

FBN–RAIDERS ROOKIE RECEIVERS

There will be no easing into the NFL for Las Vegas Raiders rookie receivers Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards. The two wideouts are slated to begin the season as starters when the Raiders visit Carolina on Sunday with expectations that they can spark what has been a dormant offense in recent years. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 630 words, photos.

A virus Latest across all sports has been sent.

___

___

Friday’s EDT Time Schedule

MLB

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 2nd game

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto (at Buffalo), 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NBA

At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto, 9 p.m.

NHL

At Edmonton, Alberta

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m.

WNBA

At Bradenton, Fla.

Atlanta vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m.