AP Sports Digest

TOP STORIES

TEN–US OPEN

NEW YORK — Dominic Thiem faces Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev plays Pablo Carreno Busta in the U.S. Open men’s semifinals. None has won a Grand Slam title. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. First semifinal starts after 4 p.m. With The Latest; sidebars on women (lookahead to Saturday’s final, by 4 p.m.); women’s doubles (noon start); glance (by 7 p.m.); other sidebars on merit.

BKN–CELTICS-RAPTORS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The champion Raptors and Boston Celtics are down to Game 7, with the winner headed to the Eastern Conference finals against Miami. Toronto, led by Kyle Lowry, evened the series with a double-overtime win in Game 6. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 9 p.m.

HKN–LIGHTNING-ISLANDERS

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Lightning look to go up 3-0 in the Eastern Conference final against the New York Islanders. Tampa Bay is weakened by a suspension to Alex Killorn and an injury to playoff scoring leader Brayden Point. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 8 p.m.

FBC–VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTACT TRACING

Contact tracing is proving critical in college football’s attempt to play during a pandemic. Differences in deciding who plays and who doesn’t could loom large this season. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

FBN—BROWNS-GARRETT

CLEVELAND — When last in a game, Myles Garrett smashed his helmet over the head of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. The moment of rage led to a six-game suspension. He returns Sunday for the first time since that episode made him question his football future. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

A virus Latest across all sports has been sent.

COMMENTARY

FBN–PAUL NEWBERRY-SOCIAL JUSTICE

Four years after Colin Kaepernick first took a knee, this is where we are with the NFL: fans booing a show of unity; players sending mixed messages; a league and ownership playing only lip service to the issues that matter. By Sports Columnist Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-HERE WE GO

The young women in “Frozen” contemplated “Into The Unknown.” The Grateful Dead sang of a “long, strange trip.” Whatever the musical genre, this is the state of the NFL for the next few months. Or weeks. During a pandemic, who knows? By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 4 p.m. For weekend use.

NOTABLE

BKN–NUGGETS-CLIPPERS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Los Angeles Clippers, one win from their first Western Conference finals, try to oust Denver in Game 5. The Nuggets, however, rallied from a 3-1 deficit against Utah in the first round. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 6:30 p.m. With Tipoff (lookahead to Saturday’s Lakers-Rockets).

FBC–WEEKEND PREVIEW

This college football season is already so odd it’s unclear whether this is Week 1 or Week 2. Regardless, the season is ramping up. Twenty games on the docket this weekend, some of them kind of interesting. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 650 words, photos.

GLF—ANA INSPIRATION

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Nelly Korda leads by one shot going into the second round of the ANA Inspiration, where the temperatures at the LPGA major are expected to climb beyond 100 degrees. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m. With PGA Tour’s Safeway Open.

FBN–PANTHERS-BRIDGEWATER

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the four-year anniversary of his torn knee ligament and fractured kneecap that left his budding NFL career in doubt, Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater says the injury gave him a “peace and purpose in life.” By Steve Reed. SENT: 850 words, photos.

BBA–INDIANS-TWINS

MINNEAPOLIS — Shane Bieber, who might be the best pitcher this season, starts for the Cleveland Indians against Minnesota. Bieber is 7-0 with a 1.25 ERA and already is 2-0 against the Twins this year. By Dave Campbell. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 8:10 p.m.

CAR–NASCAR-RICHMOND PREVIEW

Denny Hamlin, disgusted with his performance in the opening playoff race, gets another chance Saturday night on his home track, Richmond Raceway. Kevin Harvick won the first round. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m. With Xfinity race (7 p.m. start). With preview of IndyCar race in Ohio (by 6 p.m.).

OLY–TOKYO-Q&A

TOKYO — The postponed Tokyo Olympics open in just over 310 days. But, for now, don’t count on answers about how they will look or how the IOC and local organizers will pull this off during a pandemic. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC–PREMIER LEAGUE-NEW SEASON

LONDON — The Premier League’s new season starts just as the last one finished only 48 days earlier — in empty stadiums. The league is pressing the government to allow fans, even as England grapples with a coronavirus spike. By Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CYC—TOUR DE FRANCE

PUY MARY, France — Colombia’s Daniel Martinez wins Stage 13 of the Tour de France, grinding up the steep slopes of a once-giant volcano. Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic extends his overall lead while last year’s winner, Egan Bernal, drops back. SENT: 750 words, photos.

