AP Sports Digest

TOP STORIES

BKN–CELTICS-RAPTORS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — It took every bit of seven games, but Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. And they dethroned the NBA champions to get there. Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown had 21 and the Celtics topped the Toronto Raptors 92-87 in Game 7 of the East semifinal series. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 880 words, photos. With BKN—Celtics Advance (upcoming).

TEN–US OPEN

NEW YORK — Alexander Zverev has reached the first Grand Slam final of his career as the U.S. Open by staging the first comeback from a two-set deficit of his career. Zverev is a 23-year-old from Germany who is seeded No. 5 at the hard-court tournament. He will face No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem for the championship on Sunday. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 980 words, photos. With TEN—US-Open-Women, TEN–US Open-Women’s Doubles, TEN–US Open Glance (sent).

HKN–LIGHTNING-ISLANDERS

EDMONTON, Alberta — Coach Barry Trotz never questioned his New York Islanders’ resolve. Brock Nelson broke a tie with 3:25 left, Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves and the Islanders the kept the Tampa Bay Lightning from taking a three-game lead in the NHL’s Eastern Conference final with a 5-3 victory in Game 3. SENT: 650 words, photos.

HKN—LIGHTNING-NO POINT

EDMONTON, Alberta — Even in losing Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final, the Tampa Bay Lightning showed they’re prepared to play without injured leading scorer Brayden Point if necessary. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 4 a.m.

GLF—US OPEN

The U.S. Open is all about location. That usually means the golf course, and Winged Foot has a tough reputation. This year location means the calendar. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Open moves to September for the first time in more than a century. It’s still 72 holes of a grind. But it has an all-exempt field with the coronavirus forcing the USGA to cancel qualifiers. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos by 4 a.m. With GLF—US Open-Facts & Figures, GLF—US Open-Capsules (upcoming).

COMMENTARY

FBN–PAUL NEWBERRY-SOCIAL JUSTICE

Four years after Colin Kaepernick first took a knee, this is where we are with the NFL: fans booing a show of unity; players sending mixed messages; a league and ownership playing only lip service to the issues that matter. By Sports Columnist Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-HERE WE GO

The young women in “Frozen” contemplated “Into The Unknown.” The Grateful Dead sang of a “long, strange trip.” Whatever the musical genre, this is the state of the NFL for the next few months. Or weeks. During a pandemic, who knows? By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 1,030 words, photos. For weekend use.

NOTABLE

FBN–VIRUS-FROZEN BENEFITS

NFL and union officials stopped processing benefit applications for dozens of disabled retirees for nearly six months, citing the “extraordinary impact on public interactions” from the coronavirus. The delay irritated retirees who complained the league devoted resources toward safely starting the 2020 season but not to their medical needs. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 970 words, photos.

FBN—RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHIEFS FANS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL’s new stance encouraging players to take a stand against racial injustice got its first test as some fans of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs booed during a moment of silence to promote the cause, touching off a fresh debate on how players should use their voice. By Heather Hollingsworth. SENT: 980 words, photos.

BKN–NUGGETS-CLIPPERS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Desperate times brings out the best in the Denver Nuggets. So does a 35-year-old veteran willing to scuffle and stand his ground. Paul Millsap ignited Denver with a fracas before scoring 14 of his 17 points in the third quarter and the Nuggets overcame a 15-point, second-half deficit to stun the Los Angeles Clippers 111-105 in Game 5. SENT: 770 words, photos. With BKN—Tipoff (sent).

GLF—ANA INSPIRATION

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — The numbers suggested a stress-free time in the desert for Nelly Korda, who had five birdies and a clean card Friday for a 5-under 67 to build a two-shot lead going into the hot weekend at the ANA Inspiration. All she could think about were two pars. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 880 words, photos. With GLF—Safeway Open (sent).

FBN–BENGALS-PALMER-BURROW

Jordan Palmer is used to watching a quarterback picked first overall and wearing No. 9 leading the Cincinnati Bengals. The biggest difference is this time it will be Joe Burrow. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING: 570 words, photos by 4 a.m.

FBN–PANTHERS-BRIDGEWATER

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the four-year anniversary of his torn knee ligament and fractured kneecap that left his budding NFL career in doubt, Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater says the injury gave him a “peace and purpose in life.” By Steve Reed. SENT: 850 words, photos.

FBN—BROWNS-GARRETT

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett is ready to get back on the field. On Sunday, Garrett will play for the first time since the Browns’ star defensive end swung and smashed a helmet into Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s head. By Tom Withers. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BBA–INDIANS-TWINS

MINNEAPOLIS — The best pitcher in baseball this season by so many measures, Cleveland’s Shane Bieber has made so few mistakes. Byron Buxton prepared himself for the rare occasion and sent a misplaced slider into the empty seats on the first pitch he saw.. By Dave Campbell. SENT: 790 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-RICHMOND PREVIEW

Denny Hamlin, disgusted with his performance in the opening playoff race, gets another chance Saturday night on his home track, Richmond Raceway. Kevin Harvick won the first round. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 710 words, photos. With CAR–NASCAR-Richmond-Xfinity (sent). CAR-IndyCar-Mid-Ohio-Preview (sent).

CYC—TOUR DE FRANCE

PUY MARY, France — Colombia’s Daniel Martinez wins Stage 13 of the Tour de France, grinding up the steep slopes of a once-giant volcano. Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic extends his overall lead while last year’s winner, Egan Bernal, drops back. SENT: 750 words, photos.

OLY–OBIT-JOHN FAHEY

John Fahey, a former president of the World Anti-Doping Agency and a key figure in getting the 2000 Summer Olympics for Sydney, has died. He was 75. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 600 words, photos.

Saturday’s Time Schedule (EDT)

College Football

Top 25

Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina, noon

Louisiana at No. 23 Iowa State, noon

Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at No. 5 Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

UTEP at No. 14 Texas, 8 p.m.

Baseball

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, Game 2

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

NHL

At Edmonton, Alberta

Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

MLS

Columbus at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Inter Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA

At Bradenton, Fla.

Washington vs. New York, noon.

Minnesota vs. Indiana, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 6 p.m.