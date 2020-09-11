Business News Digest

National-World

TOP STORIES:

DRONES-CHINESE BACKLASH-AI — U.S. national security concerns about the world’s dominant consumer drone-maker, China-based DJI, have upended the market for small drones and opened the door to lesser-known companies pitching applications for government agencies and big businesses. One promising contender: U.S. drone maker Skydio, whose artificial-intelligence lets its drones track objects and move autonomously. By Matt O’Brien. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks are trying for another comeback on Wall Street Friday, as a tumultuous week of big swings comes to a close. By Stan Choe. SENT: 540 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be updated through market close, about 800 words by 5 p.m.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY — The U.K. secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal on Friday after signing an agreement with Japan just as discussions with the European Union appeared to be on the verge of collapse. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 700 words, photo.

EU-BREXIT — The 27 European Union nations on Friday presented a reinforced united bloc in dealing with the United Kingdom and negotiating a trade deal after the British government said it plans to violate part of the Brexit divorce agreement signed by both sides less than a year ago. By Raf Casert and Geir Moulson. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CHINA-FAKE MEAT — China has become a battleground for plant-based meat companies looking to tap into the world’s largest market for meat-consumption. American plant-based meat company Impossible Foods Inc. said Thursday it is awaiting regulatory approval to enter the China market, while rivals such as Beyond Meat have pushed forward with plans to set up production in China despite edgy relations between Beijing and Washington. By Zen Soo. SENT: 620 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

CONSUMER PRICES — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy prices moderated after big gains in the previous two months. By Martin Crutsinger. SENT: 400 words, photo.

BUDGET DEFICIT — The Treasury Department releases federal budget data for August. By Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 2 p.m., then expanded.

INDUSTRY:

HYUNDAI-RECALL — For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer could cause vehicles to catch fire. By Tom Krisher. SENT: 650 words, photos.

EUROPE-BOEING-PLANE — Europe’s flight safety authority said Friday the first flight tests for the Boeing 737 Max, which has been grounded worldwide after two deadly crashes revealed design issues with the jet, have now been completed. SENT: 230 words.

AUSTRALIA-RIO TINTO — Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques will leave the Anglo-Australian mining giant by March over the destruction of Australian Indigenous sacred sites to access iron ore, the company said on Friday. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 350 wrods, photos.

TECHNOLOGY:

EUROPE-DIGITAL CURRENCIES — Finance ministers from five of Europe’s biggest economies called Friday for the European Union to produce strict rules for new, private digital currencies such as Facebook-backed Libra and ban those that don’t comply. SENT: 240 words.