Celtics advance, Nuggets survive…Isles win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Celtics are going to the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals following a 92-87 triumph over the defending champion Toronto Raptors in Game 7. Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and Jaylen Brown had 21 for the winners, who opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to take an eight-point lead. Marcus Smart scored 16 points and Kemba Walker added 14, including a pair of game-clinching free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) scored 22 points and the Denver Nuggets have forced a Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals by rallying from a 15-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 111-105. Los Angeles was up, 61-46 with 9:42 left in the third when Paul Millsap got hot. The 35-year-old veteran scored 14 of his 17 points in the period to help Denver get back into the game.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The New York Islanders blew a 3-1 lead in the third period before Brock Nelson scored with 3:25 remaining in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Nelson, Anthony Beauvillier (boh-VIH’-lee-ay) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (PA’-zhoh) each finished with a goal and an assist as the Islanders pulled within 2-1 in the series. Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech (PEH’-lehk) also scored for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov (SEHM’-yahn vahr-LAH’-mahv) finished with 34 saves.

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a couple of firsts for Alexander Zverev (ZVEHR’-ehv) at the U.S. Open as he earned a meeting with Dominic Thiem (teem) in Sunday’s men’s final. Zverev is in the men’s final of a Grand Slam for the first time after storming back from a two-sets deficit to beat a fading Carreño Busta, (sah-REH’-noh BOOS’-tah), 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. Zverev had never won a match after dropping the opening two sets.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominic Thiem managed to hold off Daniil (DAN-ihl’) Medvedev 6-2, 7-6, 7-6 to advance to Sunday’s U.S. Open men’s final. Medvedev held a set point in both the second and third, but Thiem hung in there both times and now will try to improve his 0-3 record in Grand Slam finals. Medvedev was a point away from taking the third set at 5-3, 40-30 but framed a forehand.